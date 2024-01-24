Here are Rogers, Telus and Bell Cellphone Plan Changes from Jan. 24

Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals, plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub. As always, the promos and plans may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, January 24, 2024.
Add a line & get 20GB of data at 4G LTE speeds in Quebec for $29/mo or 30GB for $39/mo in other regions after Automatic Payments Discount.
Ongoing deals:
Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S24|S24+ between January 17 and 31 and get double the storage at no additional cost. Plus, with FidoTRADE, trade in an eligible device and receive a bonus trade-in credit of up to $705.
Talk & Text plans starting at $34/mo in main regions & for $25 in QC
Save $60 on the Setup Service Fee PLUS access to exclusive offers
TABLETS AT $0 DOWN AND 0% INTEREST with financing on select plans for $15/month when you add a line to your account.
Get 5 extra hours of unlimited data every month at no extra cost. Available with Data, Talk & Text plans.
Pre-order a Samsung device from the new Galaxy S24 series and get the high-capacity model at the price of the basic capacity. Savings of up to over $800 when you also combine the bonus Trade-in Credit and the Take-back Credit, with an eligible 24-month Mobile plan.
Keep your own device and get the 25 GB + 5 GB All-Inclusive plan at only $40/month, when combined with an Internet plan.
Bring your own phone and get a bonus 5 GB and an additional $5 off your All-Inclusive Mobile plan each month.
Ongoing deals:
Your price for life. Subscribe to a Videotron Mobile plan and be guaranteed to pay the same rate for life, as long as you keep your initial subscription.
Save $5 per Business Line when you combine your Mobile service with an Internet, Phone, or TV subscription.
Moto G Play at $0. For a limited time, take advantage of a price drop on the Motorola Moto G Play, with the 24-month Mobile plan of your choice.
Get a welcome credit of up to $1,200 when you subscribe to 4 Business Mobile Lines.
New 25GB and 50GB Canada-France All-Inclusive plans. Use your cell phone in France as you would in Canada.
Get 100 GB bonus per year with All-Inclusive 25GB and 50GB plans, along with $15 monthly savings if you combine it with an Internet service.
Mobile phone Trade-In program: Trade in your old device and get up to $500 in credit for a new one.
Take-back Credit: save 30% on your phone. Reduce the monthly payments for your brand-new device now by opting to return it after 24 months.
Save $10 per month for life with the multiproduct discount by adding an Internet plan to your Mobile plan.
Combine your Internet service with several Mobile plans on the same invoice and save up to $100 per month.
Club illico mobile is included with all the All-Inclusive Mobile plans.
Get 10 GB bonus per year in Canada with the 6 GB and 15 GB Canada plans, along with $10 monthly savings if you combine the 15 GB plan with an Internet service.
Monthly savings on various smart phones
Take advantage of monthly discount with multiline $5 to $15 per line each month (depends of number of lines)
Trade in and save this Lunar New Year! Get a $100 credit toward the Pixel 8 or other eligible android devices, with financing, when you trade in any device.
Lunar New Year offer: Get the Pixel 8 for only $8.88/mo for 24 months with financing and Upfront Edge on select plans when you return your device within 2 years.
Ongoing deals:
Pre-order the new Samsung Galaxy S24 series and double your storage at no additional cost. Plus, get a credit of up to $840 when you trade in an eligible device in store. Conditions apply.
Trade in your iPhone 13 and get the iPhone 15 128 GB for as low as $12.50/mo for 24 months with financing and Upfront Edge when you return your device within 2 years with select plans.
Exclusive offer for newcomers: Get a $100 Credit towards select Android devices with financing when you trade in any device, any model.
Get $15/mo off on the 5G Mobile 60GB plan (Excluding Quebec).
Get $25/month off for 24 months on the 5G Infinite plans when you bring your own phone. The offer will appear on your 2nd or 3rd invoice. (Quebec only).
Rogers 5G mobile plans are now as low as $34/month in Quebec or $50/month in other regions, after Automatic Payments Discount.
Save up to $35/mo on Rogers Mobile plans when you add a mobile plan to your Home services. This offer is not available online. (Excluding Quebec)
Get 10GB of bonus data on the 5G Infinite Extra plan in Quebec.
Student plans starting from $34/month in Quebec or $50/month in other regions.
Rogers plans for newcomers starting at $34/month in Quebec or $50/month in other regions.
Get $10/month off for 24 months on the 5G Infinite plans. The offer will appear on your 2nd or 3rd invoice. (Excluding Quebec).
Calling, texting and data within Canada, the U.S. and Mexico with the 5G Infinite Premium plan.
Get 5G Home Internet for as low as $35/mo in Quebec, $40/mo in Ontario, or $50/mo in other regions, when you pair with a 5G mobile plan. Plus, get the 5G Home Internet device for $0 down and $0/mo for 24 months on approved credit.
Exclusive offer for customers aged 55 or older: bring your own device and save an additional $5/mo for 24 months on any 5G Mobile plan. Available for new activations.
Now get iPhone 15 Pro with 50% lower monthly payments over 48 months. No interest, no mobile term contract needed. Only with the Rogers credit card.(Excluding Quebec)
Save $20/mo for each family member you add (excluding Quebec). Additional Line Rogers Infinite Plans start at $40/mo for 60GB in QC and $55/mo for 120GB in other regions.
Get a new phone with a Rogers credit card and enjoy up to 50% lower monthly payments with 0% interest without a mobile contract. Over 48 months with Equal Payment Plan. (Excluding Quebec)
Exclusive offer for newcomers: 1000 International Long Distance minutes to select countries is included on eligible plans. Available for new activations.
Rogers parent-friendly plans starting at $25/month.
Rogers plans for Adults 55+ starting from just $25/month.
Save $60 with the Setup Service Fee waived when you buy online.
Save $5/month with Automatic Payments on eligible plans.
Enjoy 5 Roam Like Home days at no cost in up to 185 destinations (up to $75 value) with a Rogers Connections Mastercard®.
Trade in your phone, tablet or smartwatch and get a credit towards a new device through the Rogers Trade-Up Program.
Add a tablet or smartwatch to an eligible Rogers Infinite plan and get a free tablet plan or smartwatch plan for 24 months.
Get the Google Pixel 8 and save $897 with Bring-It-Back. Get it for $8.87 per month over 24 months with Bring-It-Back and TELUS Easy Payment.
Save big with Stream+ when you bundle the best streaming services starting from $20 monthly plus taxes.
Pre-order the Galaxy S24 Ultra and enjoy 3 months of Stream+ free when you subscribe. Plus, get an exclusive memory upgrade offer and save up to $830 when you trade in an eligible device.
Get a Samsung Galaxy S23 and save $585 over 24 months with Bring-It-Back. Plus, trade in an eligible device and get up to $160 in bill credits.
Bundle your services and get up to $60 off each month (Quebec only).
Ongoing deals:
Pre-order the new Samsung Galaxy S24, S24+, or S24 Ultra and get double the memory for no extra cost.
Shop phones or bring your own device and save $15 monthly for two years on a $80+ plan. (Excluding Quebec)
Get an iPhone 14 Pro Max and save $300 with Bring-It-Back and TELUS Easy Payment. Plus, get up to $635 in bill credits when you trade in an eligible device.
Get the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE for $0 upfront with TELUS Easy Payment and save $475 over 24 months with Bring-It-Back.
Get a new iPhone 15 and save $310 with Bring-it-Back and TELUS Easy Payment. Plus, get a bill credit of up to $400 when you trade in an eligible device.
Save $470 on the iPhone 15 Pro Max over 24 months with Bring-It-Back. Plus, get $635 in exclusive bill credits when you trade in an eligible device.
Get 75GB of 5G+ CAN-U.S. data for $75 per month in Quebec or 100GB for $100 per month in other regions.
Get the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and save $1355 with Bring-It-Back. Get it for $0 upfront with Bring-It-Back and TELUS Easy Payment. Plus, trade in an eligible device and get a $440 bill credit.
TELUS Exclusive Partner Program offers: Shop phones and get exclusive plans with 30GB for $50 per month in Quebec or 50GB for $55/mo in other regions, on a 24-month Easy Payment agreement.
Shop the latest accessories for $0 upfront with TELUS Easy Payment.
Get the Apple Watch Series 9 and iPhone 15 Pro for $0 upfront. Plus, share your plan’s data with your watch when you connect it to an Unlimited plan for $15 extra per month.
Save $15 to $135 per month on phone plans for your family. Save from $7.50 to $15 per month for every family member on your account.
Save the $60 connection fee when you shop Mobility online.
Get 6 months of Apple Music free when you buy an eligible device.
Get a bonus 1GB with auto payment options using promo code AUTO1GB. Available on new activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 90 and 150 prepaid plans in Quebec, or Talk, Text & Data 45 and 55 prepaid plans in other regions.
Bonus 4GB for 18 months available for new activations on Talk, Text & Data 35, 90 and 150 prepaid plans. (Excluding Quebec)
Quebec exclusive offer: Bonus 8GB per month plus, get a bonus 1GB with auto payment options, using promo code QCBONUS8GB. Available on new activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 45 & 55 prepaid plans.
Quebec exclusive offer: Bonus 5GB per month plus, get a bonus 1GB with auto payment options, using promo code QCBONUS5GB. Available on new activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 35 prepaid plan.
New activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 90 and 150 prepaid plans include the Long Distance Saver add-on for $0.
Get a bonus 250 MB with auto payment options using promo code AUTO250, on new activations on Nationwide Talk & Text 25 prepaid plan.
Get 3 months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an eligible Apple Watch.
Share your phone’s unlimited data with your smartwatch or tablet for $15 extra per month.
Refer a friend to TELUS Mobility and you both get a $50 bill credit.
Enjoy your ICI TOU.TV EXTRA subscription included with your TELUS plan (QC).
Save big on the flashiest phones with Bring‑It‑Back
One of Canada’s last standing independent internet service providers, TekSavvy, minced no words on Tuesday as the company suggested the government should “break up” the big telcos here, such as Rogers, Telus and Bell. Peter Nowak, Vice-President of Insight & Engagement at TekSavvy, strongly criticized the current state of Canada's telecom market, emphasizing the urgent...
In Q4 of 2023, Ookla's Speedtest Intelligence reported that Bell emerged as the fastest mobile operator among Canada's national providers. Bell achieved a median download speed of 121.33 Mbps, surpassing its competitors Telus and Rogers, which recorded speeds of 115.02 Mbps and 105.87 Mbps, respectively. Conversely, Rogers led in median upload speeds, registering 15.10 Mbps,...
SaskTel has recently expanded its 5G network to nearly 50 additional cell sites, enhancing connectivity in rural communities and along key highway corridors in Saskatchewan. “Our government understands that advanced communication technologies and networks are an important catalyst for economic growth and improved quality of life for all Saskatchewan residents,” said Dustin Duncan, Minister Responsible...