Here are Rogers, Telus and Bell Cellphone Plan Changes from Jan. 24

Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals, plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub. As always, the promos and plans may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, January 24, 2024.

Videotron New deals: Pre-order a Samsung device from the new Galaxy S24 series and get the high-capacity model at the price of the basic capacity. Savings of up to over $800 when you also combine the bonus Trade-in Credit and the Take-back Credit, with an eligible 24-month Mobile plan. Keep your own device and get the 25 GB + 5 GB All-Inclusive plan at only $40/month, when combined with an Internet plan. Bring your own phone and get a bonus 5 GB and an additional $5 off your All-Inclusive Mobile plan each month. Ongoing deals: Your price for life. Subscribe to a Videotron Mobile plan and be guaranteed to pay the same rate for life, as long as you keep your initial subscription. Save $5 per Business Line when you combine your Mobile service with an Internet, Phone, or TV subscription. Moto G Play at $0. For a limited time, take advantage of a price drop on the Motorola Moto G Play, with the 24-month Mobile plan of your choice. Get a welcome credit of up to $1,200 when you subscribe to 4 Business Mobile Lines. New 25GB and 50GB Canada-France All-Inclusive plans. Use your cell phone in France as you would in Canada. Get 100 GB bonus per year with All-Inclusive 25GB and 50GB plans, along with $15 monthly savings if you combine it with an Internet service. Mobile phone Trade-In program: Trade in your old device and get up to $500 in credit for a new one. Take-back Credit: save 30% on your phone. Reduce the monthly payments for your brand-new device now by opting to return it after 24 months. Save $10 per month for life with the multiproduct discount by adding an Internet plan to your Mobile plan. Combine your Internet service with several Mobile plans on the same invoice and save up to $100 per month. Club illico mobile is included with all the All-Inclusive Mobile plans. Get 10 GB bonus per year in Canada with the 6 GB and 15 GB Canada plans, along with $10 monthly savings if you combine the 15 GB plan with an Internet service. Monthly savings on various smart phones Take advantage of monthly discount with multiline $5 to $15 per line each month (depends of number of lines) Browse Videotron cell phones plans

Rogers New deals: Trade in and save this Lunar New Year! Get a $100 credit toward the Pixel 8 or other eligible android devices, with financing, when you trade in any device. Lunar New Year offer: Get the Pixel 8 for only $8.88/mo for 24 months with financing and Upfront Edge on select plans when you return your device within 2 years. Ongoing deals: Pre-order the new Samsung Galaxy S24 series and double your storage at no additional cost. Plus, get a credit of up to $840 when you trade in an eligible device in store. Conditions apply. Trade in your iPhone 13 and get the iPhone 15 128 GB for as low as $12.50/mo for 24 months with financing and Upfront Edge when you return your device within 2 years with select plans. Exclusive offer for newcomers: Get a $100 Credit towards select Android devices with financing when you trade in any device, any model. Get $15/mo off on the 5G Mobile 60GB plan (Excluding Quebec). Get $25/month off for 24 months on the 5G Infinite plans when you bring your own phone. The offer will appear on your 2nd or 3rd invoice. (Quebec only). Rogers 5G mobile plans are now as low as $34/month in Quebec or $50/month in other regions, after Automatic Payments Discount. Save up to $35/mo on Rogers Mobile plans when you add a mobile plan to your Home services. This offer is not available online. (Excluding Quebec) Get 10GB of bonus data on the 5G Infinite Extra plan in Quebec. Student plans starting from $34/month in Quebec or $50/month in other regions. Rogers plans for newcomers starting at $34/month in Quebec or $50/month in other regions. Get $10/month off for 24 months on the 5G Infinite plans. The offer will appear on your 2nd or 3rd invoice. (Excluding Quebec). Calling, texting and data within Canada, the U.S. and Mexico with the 5G Infinite Premium plan. Get 5G Home Internet for as low as $35/mo in Quebec, $40/mo in Ontario, or $50/mo in other regions, when you pair with a 5G mobile plan. Plus, get the 5G Home Internet device for $0 down and $0/mo for 24 months on approved credit. Exclusive offer for customers aged 55 or older: bring your own device and save an additional $5/mo for 24 months on any 5G Mobile plan. Available for new activations. Now get iPhone 15 Pro with 50% lower monthly payments over 48 months. No interest, no mobile term contract needed. Only with the Rogers credit card.(Excluding Quebec) Save $20/mo for each family member you add (excluding Quebec). Additional Line Rogers Infinite Plans start at $40/mo for 60GB in QC and $55/mo for 120GB in other regions. Get a new phone with a Rogers credit card and enjoy up to 50% lower monthly payments with 0% interest without a mobile contract. Over 48 months with Equal Payment Plan. (Excluding Quebec) Exclusive offer for newcomers: 1000 International Long Distance minutes to select countries is included on eligible plans. Available for new activations. Rogers parent-friendly plans starting at $25/month. Rogers plans for Adults 55+ starting from just $25/month. Save $60 with the Setup Service Fee waived when you buy online. Save $5/month with Automatic Payments on eligible plans. Enjoy 5 Roam Like Home days at no cost in up to 185 destinations (up to $75 value) with a Rogers Connections Mastercard®. Trade in your phone, tablet or smartwatch and get a credit towards a new device through the Rogers Trade-Up Program. Add a tablet or smartwatch to an eligible Rogers Infinite plan and get a free tablet plan or smartwatch plan for 24 months. Refer your friends and save up to $300 per year Browse Rogers cell phones plans

Telus New deals: Get the Google Pixel 8 and save $897 with Bring-It-Back. Get it for $8.87 per month over 24 months with Bring-It-Back and TELUS Easy Payment. Save big with Stream+ when you bundle the best streaming services starting from $20 monthly plus taxes. Pre-order the Galaxy S24 Ultra and enjoy 3 months of Stream+ free when you subscribe. Plus, get an exclusive memory upgrade offer and save up to $830 when you trade in an eligible device. Get a Samsung Galaxy S23 and save $585 over 24 months with Bring-It-Back. Plus, trade in an eligible device and get up to $160 in bill credits. Bundle your services and get up to $60 off each month (Quebec only). Ongoing deals: Pre-order the new Samsung Galaxy S24, S24+, or S24 Ultra and get double the memory for no extra cost. Shop phones or bring your own device and save $15 monthly for two years on a $80+ plan. (Excluding Quebec) Get an iPhone 14 Pro Max and save $300 with Bring-It-Back and TELUS Easy Payment. Plus, get up to $635 in bill credits when you trade in an eligible device. Get the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE for $0 upfront with TELUS Easy Payment and save $475 over 24 months with Bring-It-Back. Get a new iPhone 15 and save $310 with Bring-it-Back and TELUS Easy Payment. Plus, get a bill credit of up to $400 when you trade in an eligible device. Save $470 on the iPhone 15 Pro Max over 24 months with Bring-It-Back. Plus, get $635 in exclusive bill credits when you trade in an eligible device. Get 75GB of 5G+ CAN-U.S. data for $75 per month in Quebec or 100GB for $100 per month in other regions. Get the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and save $1355 with Bring-It-Back. Get it for $0 upfront with Bring-It-Back and TELUS Easy Payment. Plus, trade in an eligible device and get a $440 bill credit. TELUS Exclusive Partner Program offers: Shop phones and get exclusive plans with 30GB for $50 per month in Quebec or 50GB for $55/mo in other regions, on a 24-month Easy Payment agreement. Shop the latest accessories for $0 upfront with TELUS Easy Payment. Get the Apple Watch Series 9 and iPhone 15 Pro for $0 upfront. Plus, share your plan’s data with your watch when you connect it to an Unlimited plan for $15 extra per month. Save $15 to $135 per month on phone plans for your family. Save from $7.50 to $15 per month for every family member on your account. Save the $60 connection fee when you shop Mobility online. Get 6 months of Apple Music free when you buy an eligible device. Get a bonus 1GB with auto payment options using promo code AUTO1GB. Available on new activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 90 and 150 prepaid plans in Quebec, or Talk, Text & Data 45 and 55 prepaid plans in other regions. Bonus 4GB for 18 months available for new activations on Talk, Text & Data 35, 90 and 150 prepaid plans. (Excluding Quebec) Quebec exclusive offer: Bonus 8GB per month plus, get a bonus 1GB with auto payment options, using promo code QCBONUS8GB. Available on new activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 45 & 55 prepaid plans. Quebec exclusive offer: Bonus 5GB per month plus, get a bonus 1GB with auto payment options, using promo code QCBONUS5GB. Available on new activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 35 prepaid plan. New activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 90 and 150 prepaid plans include the Long Distance Saver add-on for $0. Get a bonus 250 MB with auto payment options using promo code AUTO250, on new activations on Nationwide Talk & Text 25 prepaid plan. Get 3 months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an eligible Apple Watch. Share your phone’s unlimited data with your smartwatch or tablet for $15 extra per month. Refer a friend to TELUS Mobility and you both get a $50 bill credit. Enjoy your ICI TOU.TV EXTRA subscription included with your TELUS plan (QC). Save big on the flashiest phones with Bring‑It‑Back Browse Telus cell phones plans

Public Mobile Ongoing deals: Subscribe to a 20GB plan for only $29/month in Quebec or to a 10GB plan for only $39/month in other regions. Start 2024 with a 5G 50GB subscription plan for only $34/month in Quebec or a 5G 60GB subscription plan for only $50/month in other regions. Save $5/month with a 90-day subscription on eligible plans in Quebec, or up to $10/month on eligible plans in other regions. Earn Public Points every month and use them towards monthly payments, add-ons, and more. Browse Public Mobile cell phones plans

Chatr New deals: Get 7GB bonus data/month for 12 months with 3G $30/mo and 4GB with $35/mo 4G plan in QC. Get 39GB bonus data/month for 24 months with $55/mo 4G & above plans in main regions Get 29GB bonus data/month for 24 months with 4G $40/mo, $45/mo plan and 15GB with $45/mo 4G plan in QC. Ongoing deals: Get 500MB bonus data with Auto-Pay with 3G plan $22/mo & $30/mo 4G plan in Quebec and $25/mo 3G or $30/mo 4G data, talk & text plan in other regions. Get 29GB bonus data/month for 24 months with $45/mo 4G plan in main regions 250MB bonus with Auto-Pay on $15/mo plan Browse Chatr cell phones plans

Virgin New deals: Pre-order the new Samsung Galaxy S24 series and get double the storage at no additional cost. Plus, get a bonus credit of up to $450 when you trade-in. Get 20 GB for $29/mo in Quebec or 30 GB for $39/mo in other regions, on new activations when you bring your own phone. Ongoing deals: Value-packed mobile plans and home internet starting at $55/mo (QC). Get unlimited nationwide 5G data from $45/month in Quebec or from $50/month in other regions. Get a mobile plan and home internet plan for $94/mo. After a credit of $5/mo for 12 months. Current price: $99/mo (ON). Get the Google Pixel 7 for $0 down and only $10/mo. With Sweet Pay™ on eligible 2-year plans. Taxes extra. Refer a Friend and you’ll each get $25 in bill credits when they join Virgin Plus. Save up to 75% on stellar pre-loved phones. Get 250MB Bonus Data with Canada-wide $15 prepaid plan in QC and Canada-wide $15 and $25 prepaid plans in other regions, on Auto Payment Options. Get 10GB Bonus data with Unlimited Canada-wide $45, $55, $75 and $85 prepaid plans, on Auto Payment Options. (Excluding Quebec) Get 500MB Bonus Data with Province-wide $20 prepaid plan and Canada-wide $25 prepaid plan in QC and Canada-wide $30 prepaid plan in other regions, on Auto Payment Options. Get 2GB Bonus data with Unlimited Canada-wide $32, $34, $37 and $43 prepaid plans in QC and Unlimited Canada-wide $35 and $40 prepaid plans in other regions, on Auto Payment Options. Get 2GB Bonus data with Unlimited Province-wide $28, $30, $33 and $39 prepaid plans, on Auto Payment Options (QC). Shop online and get $60 waived of connection service fee. Crave is available as an add-on for TV for only $20/mo. Hook up today and get 2 months free. Add TV to your Unlimited Internet starting from $25/mo in QC and $35/mo in ON. Hot phones starting from $0 down, 0% APR Get a free Google Chromecast when you add TV on a 6-month term. Get up to $700 off a hot new device when you trade in your old one. Browse Virgin cell phones plans

Fizz Ongoing deals: Activate your first plan with the referral code of a friend, and you’ll each receive a $25 referral bonus Enjoy a 12-month warranty on new phones and a 6-month warranty on Preloved phones Browse Fizz cell phones plans

Shaw Ongoing deals: Get Ignite Internet with a Rogers Save an extra $5/mo when you choose Ignite Internet 250 or faster on a 2-year ValuePlan. Bill credits: $100 bill credit with Internet and TV bundles and $50 bill credit with Internet. Order your plan online and save an extra $50 Browse Shaw cell phones plans

7-Eleven Speakout New deals: $25 account bonus with $100 top up. FREE $25 Account Bonus on $100 top up. Limited Time! Ongoing deals: $25 OFF The MaxWest Nitro N62 purchase of a $50+ Top Up. Browse 7-Eleven Speakout cell phones plans

PC Mobile Ongoing deals: New 5G data plans available 4G data plans starting at $20/month Monthly plan costs $20/mo, total data includes auto top-up bonus, 250MB/mo. Get an additional 5% of the value of every Top-Up in points when you sign up for Auto-Allowance or Allowance with your PC Financial Mastercard or PC Money 20,000 PC Optimum points after two months of service Browse PC Mobile cell phones plans