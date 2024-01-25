Here’s a First Look at New Emojis in iOS 17.4 Beta

The latest beta version of iOS 17.4 released today introduces a diverse range of new emojis, drawing from Unicode’s September 2023 recommendations, known as Emoji 15.1.

These additions encompass six entirely new emoji concepts, four non-gender-specifying family emojis, and direction-specifying variations of six existing people emojis, resulting in a total of 118 fresh emoji options for users, reports Emojipedia.

Below are six brand new emojis coming:

Head Shaking Horizontally

Head Shaking Vertically

Phoenix

Lime

Brown Mushroom

Broken Chain

Family: Adult, Adult, Child

Family: Adult, Child, Child

Family: Adult, Child

Family: Adult, Adult, Child, Child

Person Walking Facing Right

Person Running Facing Right

Person Kneeling Facing Right

Person with White Cane Facing Right

Person in Manual Wheelchair Facing Right

Person in Motorized Wheelchair Facing Right

The latter six new emojis in the list support all three emoji gender options, plus five skin tone options, taking these emojis to 108 total options.

iOS 17.4 is slated to launch later this spring, with the beta version currently available to developers.

iOS 17.4 beta also includes new changes for the EU, so Apple can comply with regulations of the Digital Markets Act.