How to Watch the NHL All-Star Game on February 3

The 2024 National Hockey League All-Star Game and its festivities are being held on February 3rd in Toronto at the Scotiabank Arena. With an exciting roster planned, the NHL All-Star Game will be available to watch for those who can’t make it live.

In partnership with DraftKings Sportsbook, NHL All-Star team captains and celebrity captains will be drafting their 11-player teams during the 2024 Tim Hortons NHL Player Draft. This will done as a part of NHL All-Star Thursday, held on February 1st at 6pm ET/3pm PT.

This year, the four NHL All-Star team captains and celebrity captain pairings are Team Matthews, led by Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews and songwriter Justin Bieber. Team McDavid sees Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid paired with actor Will Arnet. Team Hughes pairs New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes with singer Michael Bublé. Finally, Team MacKinnon has Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon teaming up with singer-songwriter Tate McRae. Additionally, McRae will headline the second intermission performance at he 2024 NHL All-Star Game.

This is the first year that the four-team, three-on-three format has been used since 2016. The game will be divided into three 20-minute games.

On top of all of the on-ice excitement, the NHL All-Star weekend will also see the 2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair being held at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre South Building from February 1st to the 4th.

Not to worry if you can’t make it to Toronto for the NHL All-Star Game. Those at home can tune in via Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada. In the U.S., the event will air on ESPN and ESPN+. More information can be found on the official NHL website.