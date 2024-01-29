First Human Gets Neuralink Brain Implant, Connects to iPhone

Austin Blake
3 mins ago

Neuralink hero

Elon Musk announced on Monday that Neuralink, his brain implant company, has successfully implanted its brain-computer interface (BCI) device in a human patient for the first time.

The individual is reportedly “recovering well”, with initial results showing promising neuron spike detection, said Musk (via Tesla North). Neuralink was approved for clinical human trials last fall and started recruiting, targeting those with quadriplegia due to cervical spinal cord injury or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

This groundbreaking development is part of Neuralink’s ongoing PRIME Study, a clinical trial focusing on a fully-implantable, wireless BCI. The study’s goal is to evaluate the safety of the Neuralink implant and its surgical robot, and to assess the functionality of the BCI in enabling individuals with quadriplegia to control external devices solely with their thoughts.

The innovative technology involves placing a small, cosmetically invisible Bluetooth-powered implant in the brain region that plans movements. This device is designed to interpret neural activity, allowing a person to operate a computer or smartphone by merely intending to move, without the need for wires or physical movement. You’ll be able to connect the Neuralink chip to an iPhone.

This research is the first of its kind to be performed in people and aims to discover safer and more effective methods for implanting and using BCIs. The ultimate objective is to potentially restore and enhance computer control and other capabilities for people with severe mobility limitations.

neuralink iphone app

Back in December 2021, the team said “Neuralink’s iPhone app is initially designed to interface via Bluetooth with the N1 chip setup.” Furthermore, Musk confirmed at the time that the Neuralink chip could eventually allow users to summon their Tesla telepathically. Just think about your Tesla coming to pick you up and it’ll happen. That sounds like something out of science fiction.

The PRIME Study targets individuals with limited or no ability to use both hands due to conditions like cervical spinal cord injury or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). If Neuralink is able to restore function of quadriplegics, that would be an incredible step forward in medical science.

YouTube video

 

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: News

Canadian iPhone Class Action Settlement Decision Now Set for February

A British Columbia judge is set to make a decision next month on whether to approve a multimillion-dollar settlement in a class-action lawsuit against Apple. The lawsuit, filed in 2018, alleges that the company deliberately slowed down older iPhone models through software updates. The case was brought to a Vancouver courtroom on Monday, where lawyers...
John Quintet
22 mins ago

Zoom App for Apple Vision Pro Unveiled and Ready for Launch

Zoom has announced the launch of a new app specifically designed for Apple Vision Pro, the expensive headset launching on February 2. This app aims to revolutionize the way users interact with colleagues and customers by providing an immersive, real-world experience in video conferencing. “Zoom on Apple Vision Pro helps teammates stay connected no matter...
Austin Blake
41 mins ago

PlayStation’s First 2024 State of Play Happens This Week

PlayStation Studios is set to kick off the year with its first State of Play for 2024, scheduled for January 31. This eagerly anticipated broadcast, lasting over 40 minutes, promises to be a showcase of more than 15 games, featuring some of the gaming industry's most innovative titles. Hermen Hulst, Head of PlayStation Studios, announced...
John Quintet
3 hours ago