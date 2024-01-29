First Human Gets Neuralink Brain Implant, Connects to iPhone

Elon Musk announced on Monday that Neuralink, his brain implant company, has successfully implanted its brain-computer interface (BCI) device in a human patient for the first time.

The individual is reportedly “recovering well”, with initial results showing promising neuron spike detection, said Musk (via Tesla North). Neuralink was approved for clinical human trials last fall and started recruiting, targeting those with quadriplegia due to cervical spinal cord injury or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

This groundbreaking development is part of Neuralink’s ongoing PRIME Study, a clinical trial focusing on a fully-implantable, wireless BCI. The study’s goal is to evaluate the safety of the Neuralink implant and its surgical robot, and to assess the functionality of the BCI in enabling individuals with quadriplegia to control external devices solely with their thoughts.

The first human received an implant from @Neuralink yesterday and is recovering well. Initial results show promising neuron spike detection. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 29, 2024

The innovative technology involves placing a small, cosmetically invisible Bluetooth-powered implant in the brain region that plans movements. This device is designed to interpret neural activity, allowing a person to operate a computer or smartphone by merely intending to move, without the need for wires or physical movement. You’ll be able to connect the Neuralink chip to an iPhone.

This research is the first of its kind to be performed in people and aims to discover safer and more effective methods for implanting and using BCIs. The ultimate objective is to potentially restore and enhance computer control and other capabilities for people with severe mobility limitations.

Back in December 2021, the team said “Neuralink’s iPhone app is initially designed to interface via Bluetooth with the N1 chip setup.” Furthermore, Musk confirmed at the time that the Neuralink chip could eventually allow users to summon their Tesla telepathically. Just think about your Tesla coming to pick you up and it’ll happen. That sounds like something out of science fiction.

The PRIME Study targets individuals with limited or no ability to use both hands due to conditions like cervical spinal cord injury or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). If Neuralink is able to restore function of quadriplegics, that would be an incredible step forward in medical science.