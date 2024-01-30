Apple Wants You to Shop for Valentine’s Day Already

Apple sent out an email to customers today to inform them that Valentine’s Day is coming soon, letting you know that the company’s gifts are “made to love”.

According to the email received by iPhone in Canada, Apple is shoving the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods and Accessories in your face as things you should buy for your significant other ahead of February 14, 2024.

Apple points out that you can shop with a Specialist in-store or online, get financing, engrave select items and also get fast delivery (two-hour delivery in most metro areas) or pickup.

The company’s website also was updated to feature a Valentine’s Day section on the main page, which directs you to the online store and highlights its newest products such as the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro, Apple Watch Series 9, MacBook Pro 14 and 16” and more.

Click here to shop Apple.ca for Valentine’s Day. You can also buy Apple products with faster Prime shipping speeds on Amazon.ca.