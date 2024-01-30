Tesla Led Federal EV Rebates for All of 2023

Tesla marked a significant achievement in the federal government’s Incentives for Zero-Emission Vehicles (iZEV) program for the year 2023, securing more rebates than any other brand, reports Tesla North.

According to Transport Canada, Tesla shipped 43,654 vehicles eligible for the rebate program, nearly equaling the total of its three closest competitors combined.

The iZEV program gives a $5,000 rebate for Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) and Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) with an electric range over 49 kilometres. The program’s eligibility criteria include price caps for various vehicle categories, with zero-emission passenger cars starting at less than $55,000 and larger vehicles like pickups and SUVs capped at base prices below $60,000. This price range qualified the Tesla Model Y and Model 3, the company’s high-volume sellers.

Hyundai secured the second position with 16,735 deliveries, followed by Toyota, Chevrolet, and Kia, who shipped 14,651, 13,365, and 9,263 eligible vehicles, respectively. Overall, the iZEV program saw the purchase of about 146,000 ZEVs in 2023, a 150% increase from the 58,000 vehicles in the previous year.

Tesla’s Model Y topped the most-rebated BEVs list, with 26,775 eligible deliveries, despite only being eligible for eight months. The Model 3 followed closely, placing second with 16,879 deliveries. Chevrolet’s Bolt EUV ranked third, with GM shipping 10,906 units to Canadians throughout the year.

Tesla said during its recent Q4 earnings that the Model Y was the world’s best-selling car, leading gas and electric cars.

In the PHEV market, Mitsubishi’s Outlander led the segment with 9,182 deliveries, with Toyota’s Rav4 Prime and the Jeep Wrangler 4xe trailing behind.

Quebec, Ontario, and British Columbia remained the epicentres of iZEV activity in Canada. Quebec led with 68,154 vehicles, with Ontario and British Columbia following with 33,459 and 33,153 deliveries, respectively, said Automotive News.

For those that bought electric or hybrid electric vehicles, saving $5,000 off thanks to the feds and coupled with provincial rebates of up to $4,000 in B.C. and up to $7,000 in Quebec, that can bring substantial savings to Tesla vehicles, which is what we’re seeing from the data. Tesla was also the only automaker able to manufacture enough cars to keep up with demand, unlike other carmakers.