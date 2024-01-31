Asus Zenbook Duo Now Available to Pre-order in Canada

The Asus Zenbook Duo (2024) is now available to pre-order from the company as well as partnering retailers in Canada.

Following its official reveal during CES 2024, Asus is readying the release of the world’s first 14-inch dual-screen OLED laptop. This year’s Zenbook Duo introduces two full-fledged touch-enabled 2K 120 Hz ASUS Lumina OLED displays. This is a notable upgrade from its predecessor, which featured a secondary screen tucked above the fixed keyboard.

The new Asus Zenbook Duo iterates on the technology by introducing a detachable magnetic Bluetooth keyboard. This allows the users to use both 14-inch displays independently or together in a variety of orientations.

As outlined during our hands-on preview, the Zenbook Duo is a versatile unit. It supports a full 180-degree hinge that supports the top display and allows it to lay flush against a table or desk. With a built-in kickstand, Asus’ latest device supports several modes including Dual Screen, Desktop, Laptop, and Sharing modes. Plus, with ScreenXpert, users can control the displays and content in all modes per their workload.

Under the hood, the Asus Zenbook Duo features Intel’s new Core Ultra 7 processor, featuring six performance cores, eight efficiency cores, two low-power efficiency cores and 22 threads. It also features up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to a 2 TB PCIe 4.0 SSD. Users will also find a 75Wh battery with up to 20 percent more charging cycles than the previous generation. For ports, look out for two Thunderbolt 4 ports, an SB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, an HDMI 2.1 port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Asus Zenbook Duo is available to pre-order on the ASUS eShop for $2,199. Additionally, pre-orders can be placed at the following retailers:

Later in 2024, Asus will launch a higher-end Zenbook Duo with the Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 185H, 32GB of RAM, 1 TB of SSD storage, and a dual 3K OLED 120Hz panel.

Stay tuned as we’ll have more on the Asus Zenbook Duo (2024).