Webex App for Apple TV 4K Now Available to Download

Webex has officially launched its new app designed specifically for Apple TV 4K, offering users an enhanced meeting experience on a larger screen.

Webex simplifies collaboration for users, whether they are in their living rooms or the office. By scanning the QR code on the sign-in screen, users can effortlessly log in to their Webex app on Apple TV 4K.

The app also features calendar integration, allowing users to easily access information about their upcoming meetings. Utilizing the Siri Remote, users can navigate through the Webex meeting list and join meetings by clicking on their titles.

Users can wirelessly connect their iPhone or iPad to Apple TV 4K, leveraging its microphones and video camera capabilities. Webex ensures clear audio and video quality for effective collaboration on the big screen.

Before joining a meeting, the Webex app on Apple TV 4K provides a preview of the user’s video and microphone status.

In-meeting call controls, as well as the management of microphone and video settings on iPhone or iPad, can be conveniently handled using the Siri Remote.

With support for up to 25 simultaneous attendees on the screen, features like viewing shared meeting content, Apple TV’s Reactions, and more, users can enjoy the familiar Webex experience on the big screen.

