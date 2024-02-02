How to Turn on Your Apple Vision Pro [VIDEO]

Apple has just shared another new support video on its YouTube channel, with this one explaining how you can attach the power cable and turn on your Apple Vision Pro.

Apple Vision Pro is powered by an external rechargeable battery that you can use for up to 2 hours of general use or 2.5 hours of video watching.

The battery also powers Apple Vision Pro when you’re not wearing it, allowing the device to sync your mail, photos, and more. If you don’t use Apple Vision Pro for 24 hours, it turns off automatically.

To check if Apple Vision Pro is still powered on when you’re not wearing it, pick up the device. If it’s powered on, the light on the power cable will turn on briefly.

If Apple Vision Pro has turned off, press and hold the top button for three seconds to turn it back on. After about a minute, Apple Vision Pro makes a tone that means it’s ready to use, and the light on the power cable will be solid.

To connect the Apple Vision Pro battery:

Insert the power cable into the power connector on the left Audio Strap.

The power cable should be angled slightly upward, so that the dot on the power cable aligns with the white outlined dot on the Audio Strap.

Rotate the power cable clockwise one-quarter turn, so that the dot on the power cable aligns with the filled dot on the Audio Strap.

When the battery is successfully connected, the light on the power cable pulses, and Apple Vision Pro turns on. After about a minute, Apple Vision Pro makes a tone that means it’s ready to use, and the light on the power cable will be solid.

Check out this video to learn how to attach the power cable and turn on your Apple Vision Pro.