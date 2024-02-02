How to Share Your Apple Vision Pro with Guests [VIDEO]

Apple has shared a new video on its YouTube support channel, explaining how you can turn on the “Guest User” mode when someone else wants to experience your Apple Vision Pro.

Because Apple Vision Pro Light Seal and head bands are fitted for you, your guest might not experience an optimal fit if they share these components. You can help your guest find a better fit by letting them try both the Solo Knit and Dual Loop Bands.

Before you start a Guest User session, it’s a good idea to decide whether you want your guest to have access to all apps and data on your Apple Vision Pro, or limit access to only the apps that are open.

To start a Guest User session:

Look up, then tap tap near the top of your view to open Control Center.

Tap the Control Center buttonControl Center button to see more options.

Tap the Guest User buttonGuest User button.

In the Guest User window that appears, tap Allowed Apps.

Choose Open Apps Only if you want to limit access, or choose All Apps & Data.

Tap the back button, then tap View Mirroring if you want to see what your guest is seeing while using Apple Vision Pro. Select a device from the menu that appears.

Tap the back button, then tap Start. A notification appears letting you know that you have five minutes to hand your device to your guest. If your guest doesn’t put on Apple Vision Pro within five minutes, Guest User turns off and Apple Vision Pro locks.

Watch the following video for a better idea on how to start a Guest User session on your Apple Vision Pro.