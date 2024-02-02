Tim Cook Launches Apple Vision Pro in New York City

Gary Ng
7 seconds ago

Apple vision pro launch 4

Today marks the launch of Apple Vision Pro in the U.S., the company’s first spatial computer as it calls it.

CEO Tim Cook was on the ground at Apple’s iconic Fifth Ave Apple Store (the ‘Cube) in New York City, which has been made to reflect the outline of the Vision Pro.

“What a thrilling morning celebrating the launch of Apple Vision Pro at Apple Fifth Avenue! The era of spatial computing has arrived!” said Cook on Friday morning.

Apple vision pro launch 3

We also have a video here of the first person to buy the Vision Pro from the New York store. As he walks out touting the Vision Pro box, staff are cheering like mad, similar to when the first iPhone launched back in 2007:

But not all Apple Stores were busy. The Providence store looked very quiet according to Ian Zelbo:

We also get a view of the cabinet in the Apple Store where the company is storing its light seals. The machine on top is for handling prescription lens inserts for the Vision Pro:

Here are a couple more pictures shared by Cook today on X. People trying on the Vision Pro in the Apple Store:

Apple vision pro launch 2

Cook is all smiles with Apple fans, as always:

Apple vision pro launch 1

Based on early reviews, there’s no doubt the Vision Pro is impressive. But the Vision Pro starts at $3,499 USD and is only available in the U.S. for now. When will Vision Pro launch in Canada? Rumours point at some time later this year. Get one of your kidneys ready…

