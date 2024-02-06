‘Elden Ring’ Coming to Mobile Devices, Says Report

Tencent is reportedly developing a mobile version of the critically acclaimed console game “Elden Ring,” according to sources familiar with the project, reports Reuters.

The Chinese tech giant, which acquired the licensing rights for the game from Japanese developer FromSoftware in 2022, plans to rejuvenate its game portfolio with this new venture.

A dedicated team at Tencent has been working on a prototype since acquiring the rights, although progress has been described as slow. “Elden Ring,” a collaboration between “Game of Thrones” author George R. R. Martin and renowned game designer Hidetaka Miyazaki, has been a massive success since its release, selling around 20 million copies in its first year.

Elden Ring costs $65 in Canada and quickly became the world’s second best-selling game of the year, played frequently by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who’s shared his gameplay on X.

Unlike the original game’s premium, one-time purchase model, Tencent plans to adapt “Elden Ring” into a free-to-play mobile game with in-app purchases, a strategy similar to that of “Genshin Impact” by miHoYo, a competitor in the Chinese market.

While past successes like “PUBG Mobile” continue to generate significant revenue, Tencent’s more recent releases have not met expectations.

Are you looking forward to Elden Ring hitting mobile devices, which would likely include iOS and Android?