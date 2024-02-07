Apple Vision Pro Faces Torture Test by JerryRigEverything

Apple’s Vision Pro headset has faced a torture test from Zack from JerryRigEverything.

As expected, the $3,400 USD headset get completely destroyed, from scratching of the exterior laminated glass and aluminum housing, to burning of the headband. We also have the interior cloth ripped out. It’s painful to watch, but not unexpected from the channel. The Vision Pro does not bend at all in a bend test.

Despite being susceptible to scratches, Zack praises the Vision Pro’s engineering for being able to cram so much computing power into a headset. You will want to wipe down the Vision Pro with the included Apple polishing cloth.

After seeing the destruction of the Vision Pro, it’s time to put that AppleCare+ to use.

Check out the full video below (it may not be easy to watch for some):

