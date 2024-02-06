How to Set Up ZEISS Optical Inserts for Apple Vision Pro [VIDEO]

Nintendo Raises Sales Forecast for Flagship Switch to 15.5 Million Units
Nintendo has announced an increase in sales projections for its flagship Switch console, now aiming to sell 15.5 million units in the current fiscal year.
If you wear prescription glasses or over-the-counter reading glasses, you can use ZEISS Optical Inserts with your Apple Vision Pro.
After you purchase a pair of ZEISS Optical Inserts (sold separately for $149), you need to attach them to your Apple Vision Pro and then pair them.
You need to attach your ZEISS Optical Inserts before you put on your device and begin set up. Here’s how to do it:
To pair your ZEISS Optical Inserts after you attach them:
Check out the following Apple support video to learn how to use ZEISS Optical Inserts with your Apple Vision Pro.