How to Set Up ZEISS Optical Inserts for Apple Vision Pro [VIDEO]

If you wear prescription glasses or over-the-counter reading glasses, you can use ZEISS Optical Inserts with your Apple Vision Pro.

After you purchase a pair of ZEISS Optical Inserts (sold separately for $149), you need to attach them to your Apple Vision Pro and then pair them.

You need to attach your ZEISS Optical Inserts before you put on your device and begin set up. Here’s how to do it:

Place your Apple Vision Pro inside its cover and set it on a level surface.

Hold one ZEISS Optical Insert by its edges to avoid fingerprints. Each insert is laser marked with an “L” or an “R” to indicate left or right. The white line on the top of each insert indicates the top. Position the insert with its “L” or “R” indicator pointing inwards, towards the nose bridge.

Place the insert over the display. It snaps into place magnetically when connected. Repeat for the second insert. You need to attach both inserts, even if you only need vision correction for one eye.

Put your Vision Pro on, making sure to handle it by the frame.

To pair your ZEISS Optical Inserts after you attach them:

Make sure that you have the pairing code that came with your inserts.

As you begin eye setup, you’ll be prompted to pair your inserts.

Complete the enrollment using the pairing code that you received with the packaging.

Check out the following Apple support video to learn how to use ZEISS Optical Inserts with your Apple Vision Pro.