Google Gemini (Bard) Launches in Canada

Google has finally launched Bard in Canada, now known as Gemini. The newest AI models from Google are now available coast-to-coast in both English and French, joining 40 other languages worldwide.

With Google Gemini, we have new features like double-check, Extensions and image generation (English only for now). Coming soon will be new Gemini app for Android and within the Google app on iOS.

Gemini Advanced is also launching in English, part of the Google One AI Premium Plan priced at $26.99 CAD per month. AI Premium subscribers will have soon have access to Gemini within Gmail, Docs, Slides, Sheets, and more (previously known as Duet AI).

“Today marks the beginning of a new chapter for Canadians to directly experience and harness the helpfulness of AI models through Gemini. Whether it’s helping plan a road trip from Halifax to Vancouver, learning some facts about the Battle of Vimy Ridge or putting together a weekly meal plan for your family, you can use Gemini to tap into the innovative power of the web in new ways,” said Google on Wednesday.

