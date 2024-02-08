Microsoft’s Latest Copilot Update Introduces Redesign Across Web, iOS, and Android

Steve Vegvari
7 seconds ago

Microsoft is launching a major update for Copilot as the AI-powered Bing Chat tool celebrates its first anniversary. The latest update offers an extensive redesign made to streamline the use on the web, iOS and Android.

The update is claimed to have a more simple look, providing an efficient way to read through Copilot’s responses. The AI chatbot will also provide a carousel of prompts and tools it may offer users, according to a Microsoft blog post.

The company states that the update for Copilot arrives as Bing Chat celebrates its first anniversary. Microsoft launched Copilot on February 7th, 2023. Since that time, it’s claimed that users have been a part of five billion chats. There have also been five billion images generated using prompts on Copilot. Microsoft also claims that the use of Copilot has helped achieve “sustained growth in Edge and Bing share.”

Coinciding with the update, Microsoft is launching a Super Bowl ad, which is likely to drive a lot of attention to the AI chatbot.

YouTube video

Designer in Copilot is enabling even more image-editing features and creation tools. For instance, users with access to Designer in Copilot can edit images the chatbot has generated without having to navigate away from the chatbot. Additionally, there are options to enhance the colour of an image, blur the background or even turn the image into a piece of pixel art. Copilot Pro subscribers can also resize and regenerate images between square and landscape orientations without leaving the chatbot.

Finally, Microsoft announces that the new Designer GPT will soon be available inside Copilot. Upon availability, Microsoft hopes it’ll support users with “an immersive, dedicated canvas inside of Copilot where you can visualize your ideas.”

