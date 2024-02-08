You Can Now Download iOS 17.3.1 for iPhone and More

Apple has just released iOS 17.3.1 for iPhone and iPadOS 17.3.1 for iPad users.

According to the iOS 17.3.1 release notes, Apple says it provides bug fixes for iPhone, plus also fixes an issue when text might unexpectedly duplicate or overlap while typing. The update is just over 300 MB in size.

You can update your iPhone or iPad by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

Also available today: macOS Sonoma 14.3.1 and watchOS 10.3.1.

Direct downloads for iOS 17.3.1 (Build 21D61) are below: