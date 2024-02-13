Apple Vision Pro Apps Have Surpassed 1,000

Gary Ng
8 seconds ago

Apple Vision Pro app experiences visionOS home

Apple says dedicated Vision Pro apps have now surpassed 1,000, a milestone for the company.

According to Greg Joswiak, Apple SVP Marketing, he said on Tuesday, “a huge thank you to our developers! Their hard work has already resulted in over 1,000 incredible spatial apps designed specifically for Vision Pro, along with over 1.5 million compatible apps.”

“We’re thrilled to see how they’ll continue to push the boundaries for what’s possible,” added Joswiak.

Previously, Apple said on February 1 there were 600 apps built specifically for Vision Pro. In just two weeks, over 400 more apps have been added to the Vision Pro App Store.

Vision Pro starts at $3,400 USD and is currently only available in the U.S. Rumours point Vision Pro could debut in Canada later this year.

