Apple Vision Pro Gains Reset Passcode Option If You Forget It

Last week it was reported some Apple Vision Pro customers found themselves in a situation where they had forgotten the device’s set up passcode.

At the time, resetting a forgotten device passcode required a trip to an Apple Store or mailing back the device, a major inconvenience.

But with the latest visionOS 1.0.3 update released on Monday, Apple has added this reset passcode option to Vision Pro, notes MacRumors.

“This update provides important bug fixes and adds an option to reset your device if you’ve forgotten your passcode,” reads the visionOS 1.0.3 release notes.

Apple Vision Pro includes the company’s Activation Lock feature found on iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch. Resetting a forgotten passcode will not change any ownership settings, therefore still ensuring the device is secure (and locked to your Apple ID) should it be stolen by thieves.

Vision Pro is not available in Canada yet but is said to be coming sometime in 2024.