Apple Vision Pro U.S. Launch Imminent, Canada Might Be Next

Apple is reportedly on the brink of launching its much-anticipated Vision Pro, with preparations underway across its retail stores, reports Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

Contrary to earlier expectations of a later 2024 release, similar to the April debut of the “early 2015” Apple Watch, recent developments indicate an imminent launch, says Gurman.

Last month, reports emerged that the Vision Pro’s release was closer than anticipated, with the device already being shipped in small quantities to U.S. warehouses for distribution to Apple retail stores. Apple aims to have sufficient supply in the U.S. by the end of January, eyeing a February launch.

In preparation for the rollout, Apple has reportedly begun secret training sessions for its retail employees. Two to four employees from each U.S. store are being flown to Cupertino for training on the new product, believed to be the Vision Pro. These employees will learn sales techniques and product features, returning to their respective stores to train other staff members. They will also play a key role in assisting customers with the device, reports Gurman.

On January 21, all U.S. Apple stores are scheduled to hold rare, three-hour meetings for all employees, believed to be focused on Vision Pro training and sales procedures. Subsequent days will see further training sessions. Additionally, retail stores are expected to receive new inventory racks and undergo backroom equipment changes.

Luxshare, Apple’s China-based manufacturing partner, recently held a delivery ceremony for the Vision Pro, signaling readiness for launch, reports Bloomberg. Apple has also filed design patents for hardware and software elements of the device, hinting a release is imminent.

There is speculation about whether Apple will offer online pre-orders for the Vision Pro. It is anticipated that customers may be able to reserve the device on Apple’s website and schedule an appointment at their nearest Apple Store for fitting and customization, including face scans for the right light seal, band, and cushioning. While direct online purchases might be possible later, initial pre-orders might require in-store visits.

Back in December, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also claimed Vision Pro would launch in February, with mass shipments starting to begin.

Finally, while Apple initially indicated a “later” 2024 launch for the Vision Pro in other countries, the timeline might be shorter than expected, says Gurman. The company is considering Canada, the UK and among the first to receive the headset after the U.S. launch, something Gurman first noted back in July.

Now, don’t get too excited about Vision Pro in Canada, unless your wallet is big enough to afford it. The headset costs about $4,700 CAD after exchange based on the $3,499 USD starting price, and after taxes and foreign exchange rates, we may see this headset easily cost over $5,000 CAD in Canada after it’s all said and done.

Will you be forking out cash for Vision Pro if and when it launches in Canada, possibly this year?