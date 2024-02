It’s also worth pointing out visionOS 1.1 beta 2 is now also available for developers to download and test, on the new Vision Pro headset . Stay tuned to find out what’s new in these software updates.

Other articles in the category: News

Super Bowl LVIII Shatters Engagement Records on X Super Bowl LVIII marked a historic moment on X (formerly Twitter), setting new records in user engagement and brand participation. Impressions, user posts, and video views soared, with increases of 31%, 41%, and 75% respectively compared to last year, revealed X on Tuesday. This was helped by the overtime victory by the Kansas City Chiefs...

Apple’s iMessage Won’t Need to Open Up to Rivals, Says EU The European Commission announced on Tuesday that Apple's iMessage, along with Microsoft's Bing search engine, Edge web browser and Advertising service, will not be subject to the tough new rules of the European Union, aimed at limiting the power of big tech companies. The investigation concluded that these services do not have a dominant market...