Some Xbox Games Might Land on PS5, Nintendo Switch: Report

Microsoft is reportedly planning to release select Xbox-exclusive games on PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch, a move seen to expand its gaming business, claim sources speaking to The Verge.

This decision comes as Microsoft’s Xbox Series S and X continue to trail behind Sony’s PlayStation 5 in sales, and as Xbox Game Pass subscriptions show signs of slowing.

Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft Gaming, has openly acknowledged the challenges faced by Xbox, including a slowdown in Game Pass subscriptions and a lacklustre year for Xbox game releases following the delay of anticipated titles like Bethesda’s Starfield.

This has led to speculation and rumours about Microsoft’s plans to bring games such as Hi-Fi Rush, Sea of Thieves, Starfield, and an Indiana Jones title to PS5 and the Switch. The first two games set to expand to non-Xbox consoles are said to be Hi-Fi Rush and Pentiment, say sources.

Microsoft is also looking into opportunities in mobile gaming, led by its acquisition of Activision Blizzard, which includes popular mobile titles like Call of Duty Mobile and Candy Crush.

We may find out if these rumours are true on Thursday, when Microsoft plans to hold an Xbox business update event at 12pm PT/3pm ET, hosted by Phil Spencer, Sarah Bond, and Matt Booty by podcast, to discuss the future of the gaming console.

Do you want Xbox-exclusive games to land on your PS5 or Switch?