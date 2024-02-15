Google Increases Price of Nest Aware Subscriptions in Canada

Gary Ng
23 mins ago

nest aware

Google has announced its Nest Aware subscription prices are jumping up this year, starting in March.

According to an email received by iPhone in Canada, Google says a Nest Aware Plus subscription is increasing from $160 to $200 per year—that’s a 25% jump. This plan costs $20 per month.

As for Nest Aware, it’s jumping from $80 to $100 per year, also a 25% price hike. Monthly this entry plan is $10 per month.

We’re told by readers with first-gen Nest hardware that the prices are going up 100% from $140 to $280. Wow.

The new prices will kick in on your next bill that occurs on or after March 25, 2024. Current benefits will remain the same.

Google says you may refuse this change and cancel your subscription without cost, penalty or cancellation fees by sending them a notice no later than 30 days after the change comes into effect.

“We remain committed to helping our customers get the most out of their Nest devices and will continue to bring new features and innovations to Nest Aware over time,” concluded Google.

If your home security setup includes numerous Nest cameras, a Nest Aware subscription is pretty much required to get all the latest features. Unless you’re willing to switch to a different home security set up, most people will just accept and pay this price hike.

Nest Aware plans first started rolling out in Canada back in 2019.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: News

TikTok App for Apple Vision Pro Now Available

If you’re ready for TikTok to take over your mind in the virtual world, a native app is now available for the Apple Vision Pro. TikTok announced today that a dedicated visionOS app is now available. "Exciting news! TikTok is now available as a new spatial app on @Apple Vision Pro. Experience your For You...
Gary Ng
4 mins ago

Google Unveils Next-Gen Gemini 1.5 AI Model

Google has announced the launch of its latest artificial intelligence model, Gemini 1.5, marking a big leap forward in the company's AI technology. The new model is described as making considerable strides in various dimensions, including the ability to process information more efficiently and over longer contexts than its predecessor, Gemini 1.0 Ultra. The demo...
John Quintet
3 hours ago

OpenAI Reveals ‘Sora’: Text-to-Video AI Model that’s Mind-Blowing

OpenAI has unveiled Sora, a text-to-video model designed to simulate the physical world in motion, marking a significant leap forward in AI's ability to understand and interact with real-world scenarios. Basically, you just write a text prompt and video is created using AI, similar to the company's DALL-E for image generation, but this time for...
Austin Blake
3 hours ago