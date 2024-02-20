Amazon Launches ‘Consult-a-Friend’ Feature in Canada

Amazon is testing a new feature called Consult-a-Friend that’s also available in Canada. This feature allows users to request, view, and manage feedback on products directly within the Amazon Shopping app.

Data from Amazon reveals customers value recommendations from friends and family highly when making purchases. The “Share” button in the Amazon Shopping app has been used billions of times this year for product sharing via messaging services, social media, and email.

What does Consult-a-Friend do? It allows users to easily seek opinions on product choices, such as colour options for shoes, and view all responses in one place, explained Amazon in an email to iPhone in Canada.

To use the feature, shoppers select a product, tap the “Share” button, and then toggle the “Ask for your friends’ votes” option. Friends receive a message with a link to the Amazon Shopping app, where they can provide feedback through emoji reactions and comments. This feedback is then aggregated for the user to review.

You’ll need the latest version of the Amazon mobile app to use this feature, so make sure it has been updated.

In our quick test of the feature, it works exactly as described. The Amazon product link sent to friends will include a preview that reads, “how do you feel about this item? Tap to vote” along with three emojis. Once your friend or family member taps the link, it will launch the Amazon app and allow them to easily tap an emoji of their choice.

Check out our screenshot below (PSA: do not buy an iPad Air right now as a refresh is looming):

Amazon says Consult-a-Friend is in its early testing phase, but is available to select customers in Canada, the U.S., Australia, Belgium, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Sweden, Turkey, UAE, and the UK.