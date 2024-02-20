Pokémon Presents to be Held on February 27th, in Celebration of Pokémon Day 2024

The Pokémon Company has announced that a special Pokémon Presents event is scheduled for Tuesday, February 27th. The event is being held in celebration of Pokémon Day 2024.

Announced via a post on X (formally Twitter), the upcoming Pokémon Presents will focus on “exciting Pokémon news” for the year. Unfortunately, details are incredibly sparse as to what may appear during the event.

As far as what may appear, The Pokémon Company recently wrapped up its two-part expansion for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero and Mochi Mayhem are available, seemingly closing the book on Gen Nine. This could be the opportunity to announce new games and spin-offs for the series.

Perhaps there is a new set of remakes in the works, akin to the Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl remakes from 2021. There’s always a chance that the Pokémon: Let’s Go series or Pokémon Legends: Arceus could receive sequels or proper follow-ups. Aside from titles for Nintendo Switch, The Pokémon Company is continually supporting mobile titles. There may be new events or support announcements on the horizon for ‎Pokémon Unite or Pokemon Masters EX.

Pokémon Day celebrations usually include a pretty major announcement. The Pokémon Company historically reserves something big to commemorate the anniversary of the original Pokémon games launching on Game Boy in Japan back in 1996.

The Pokémon Presents event will be available to view on the official YouTube channel at 9AM ET/6AM PT.

