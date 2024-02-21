Apple Sports App Debuts in Canada, Lacks Key Feature

Apple has launched a new dedicated sports app for iPhone users, called Apple Sports. It is only available in Canada, the U.S. and UK at launch.

“We created Apple Sports to give sports fans what they want — an app that delivers incredibly fast access to scores and stats,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services. “Apple Sports is available for free in the App Store, and makes it easy for users to stay up to date with their favorite teams and leagues.”

Apple says users can customize scoreboards to follow their favourite teams, tournaments and leagues, including the following:

MLS

NBA

NCAA basketball (men’s and women’s)

NHL

Bundesliga

LaLiga

Liga MX

Ligue 1

Premier League

Serie A

Glaring omissions at launch? The NFL and also the ATP are missing. Apple says “additional leagues will become available on Apple Sports over time, including MLB, NFL, NCAAF, NWSL, and WNBA for their upcoming seasons.” What about the CFL, too?

Not only that, support for Live Activities on the iPhone isn’t available. This feature is by far the best for following live sports scores. Apple, you had one job at launch.

One of the best free sports apps that has full Live Activities support is Sports Alerts.

Apple Sports is free to download now and requires iOS 17.2 or later.