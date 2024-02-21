Here are Rogers, Telus and Bell Cellphone Plan Changes from Feb. 21

Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals , plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub . As always, the promos and plans may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, February 21, 2024.

Other articles in the category: Carriers

Xplore’s Next-Gen Satellite Internet is Now Available Last summer, SpaceX launched the Hughes JUPITER 3 mission into low-Earth orbit, which was the world’s largest communications satellite. Xplore will be leveraging the JUPITER 3 satellite to offer internet to its customers and as of today, this offering is now live. "Hughes' rocket scientists collaborated with Xplore’s technology wizards to unlock the full potential...

TekSavvy Asks CRTC for Fair Wholesale Rates at Hearing TekSavvy made a compelling case for the need to adjust wholesale internet rates to ensure fair competition and consumer choice, speaking at the CRTC public hearing that’s been ongoing this week. Andy Kaplan-Myrth, TekSavvy's VP of Regulatory and Carrier Affairs, alongside Pierre Aube, Chief Operating Officer, and Jessica Rutledge, Director of Regulatory and Consumer Legal...