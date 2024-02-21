New on Netflix Canada: March 2024

Gary Ng
4 seconds ago

We’re heading into another month and that means another list of what’s new on Netflix Canada, as we now have the titles and movies coming in March 2024.

Netflix Games now has over 80 different games, with Pinball Masters and Rainbow Six Smol available now.

Check out what’s coming to Netflix Canada in March 2024 below:

March 1

  • Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre (NG) — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Blood & Water: Season 4 (ZA) — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Furies (FR) — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Maamla Legal Hai (IN) — NETFLIX SERIES
  • My Name Is Loh Kiwan (KR) — NETFLIX FILM
  • Somebody Feed Phil: Season 7 — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Spaceman — NETFLIX FILM
  • You Are Not Alone: Fighting the Wolf Pack (ES) — NETFLIX FILM
  • The Art of War
  • Bridesmaids
  • The Cider House Rules
  • Dune (1984)
  • Geostorm
  • Grown Ups
  • Notting Hill
  • It (2017)
  • Premonition
  • The Ruins
  • S.W.A.T.
  • Strange but True
  • Sydney White
  • They/Them
  • The Ugly Truth
  • Underworld: Blood Wars

March 3

  • The Netflix Slam — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

March 4

  • Hot Wheels Let’s Race — NETFLIX FAMILY

March 5

  • Hannah Gadsby’s Gender Agenda (GB) — NETFLIX COMEDY

March 6

  • Burn After Reading
  • Full Swing: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • The Program: Cons, Cults and Kidnapping — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • Supersex (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES

March 7

  • The Gentlemen (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES
  • I Am Woman
  • The Signal (DE) — NETFLIX SERIES

March 8

  • Blown Away: Season 4 (CA) — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Damsel — NETFLIX FILM

March 9

  • Queen of Tears (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

March 10

  • The Girl with All the Gifts
  • October Sky

March 11

  • CoComelon: Season 10
  • Young Royals: Season 3 (SE) — NETFLIX SERIES

March 12

  • Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir: Season 4
  • Steve Treviño: Simple Man — NETFLIX COMEDY
  • Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

March 13

  • Bandits (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES

March 14

  • 24 Hours with Gaspar (ID) — NETFLIX FILM
  • Art of Love (TR) — NETFLIX FILM
  • Girls5eva: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
  • The Nutty Professor
  • Red Ollero: Mabuhay Is A Lie (PH) — NETFLIX COMEDY

March 15

  • Chicken Nugget (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Downsizing
  • Ford v. Ferrari
  • Irish Wish — NETFLIX FILM
  • Iron Reign (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Marshall
  • Monk: Seasons 1-8
  • Murder Mubarak (IN) — NETFLIX FILM
  • The Nut Job
  • The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature
  • The Outreau Case: A French Nightmare (FR) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

March 16

  • Black Adam

March 18

  • Young Royals: Season 3 (SE) — NETFLIX SERIES (new episode)
  • Young Royals Forever (SE) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

March 19

  • Brian Simpson: Live from the Mothership — NETFLIX COMEDY
  • Forever Queens: Season 2 (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Physical: 100: Season 2 (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

March 21

  • 3 Body Problem — NETFLIX SERIES

March 22

  • Buying Beverly Hills: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
  • The Casagrandes Movie — NETFLIX FAMILY
  • El Paseo 7
  • The Martian
  • On The Line
  • SHIRLEY — NETFLIX FILM

March 25

  • Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 9 — NETFLIX FAMILY

March 26

  • Dave Attell: Hot Cross Buns — NETFLIX COMEDY

March 27

  • The Believers (TH) — NETFLIX SERIES
  • No Pressure (PL) — NETFLIX FILM
  • Rest In Peace (AR) — NETFLIX FILM
  • Testament: The Story of Moses — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

March 29

  • The Beautiful Game — NETFLIX FILM
  • Heart of the Hunter (ZA) — NETFLIX FILM
  • Is It Cake?: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
  • The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1
  • The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2
  • The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
  • The Twilight Saga: New Moon
  • Twilight
  • The Wages of Fear (FR) — NETFLIX FILM

March 30

  • Bad Moms
  • Home Again

March 31

  • As Good as It Gets
  • Big Daddy
  • Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
  • Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
  • Dope
  • S.W.A.T.: Under Siege

Leaving March 3

  • The Wolf of Wall Street

Leaving March 29

  • Pulp Fiction

Leaving March 31

  • Community: Seasons 1-6
  • How to Train Your Dragon
  • How to Train Your Dragon 2
  • Spider-Man
  • Spider-Man 2
