New on Netflix Canada: March 2024

We're heading into another month and that means another list of what's new on Netflix Canada, as we now have the titles and movies coming in March 2024.

Check out what’s coming to Netflix Canada in March 2024 below:

March 1

Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre (NG) — NETFLIX SERIES

Blood & Water: Season 4 (ZA) — NETFLIX SERIES

Furies (FR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Maamla Legal Hai (IN) — NETFLIX SERIES

My Name Is Loh Kiwan (KR) — NETFLIX FILM

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 7 — NETFLIX SERIES

Spaceman — NETFLIX FILM

You Are Not Alone: Fighting the Wolf Pack (ES) — NETFLIX FILM

The Art of War

Bridesmaids

The Cider House Rules

Dune (1984)

Geostorm

Grown Ups

Notting Hill

It (2017)

Premonition

The Ruins

S.W.A.T.

Strange but True

Sydney White

They/Them

The Ugly Truth

Underworld: Blood Wars

March 3

The Netflix Slam — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

March 4

Hot Wheels Let’s Race — NETFLIX FAMILY

March 5

Hannah Gadsby’s Gender Agenda (GB) — NETFLIX COMEDY

March 6

Burn After Reading

Full Swing: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Program: Cons, Cults and Kidnapping — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Supersex (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES

March 7

The Gentlemen (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES

I Am Woman

The Signal (DE) — NETFLIX SERIES

March 8

Blown Away: Season 4 (CA) — NETFLIX SERIES

Damsel — NETFLIX FILM

March 9

Queen of Tears (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

March 10

The Girl with All the Gifts

October Sky

March 11

CoComelon: Season 10

Young Royals: Season 3 (SE) — NETFLIX SERIES

March 12

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir: Season 4

Steve Treviño: Simple Man — NETFLIX COMEDY

Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

March 13

Bandits (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES

March 14

24 Hours with Gaspar (ID) — NETFLIX FILM

Art of Love (TR) — NETFLIX FILM

Girls5eva: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Nutty Professor

Red Ollero: Mabuhay Is A Lie (PH) — NETFLIX COMEDY

March 15

Chicken Nugget (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Downsizing

Ford v. Ferrari

Irish Wish — NETFLIX FILM

Iron Reign (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES

Marshall

Monk: Seasons 1-8

Murder Mubarak (IN) — NETFLIX FILM

The Nut Job

The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature

The Outreau Case: A French Nightmare (FR) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

March 16

Black Adam

March 18

Young Royals: Season 3 (SE) — NETFLIX SERIES (new episode)

Young Royals Forever (SE) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

March 19

Brian Simpson: Live from the Mothership — NETFLIX COMEDY

Forever Queens: Season 2 (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES

Physical: 100: Season 2 (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

March 21

3 Body Problem — NETFLIX SERIES

March 22

Buying Beverly Hills: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Casagrandes Movie — NETFLIX FAMILY

El Paseo 7

The Martian

On The Line

SHIRLEY — NETFLIX FILM

March 25

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 9 — NETFLIX FAMILY

March 26

Dave Attell: Hot Cross Buns — NETFLIX COMEDY

March 27

The Believers (TH) — NETFLIX SERIES

No Pressure (PL) — NETFLIX FILM

Rest In Peace (AR) — NETFLIX FILM

Testament: The Story of Moses — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

March 29

The Beautiful Game — NETFLIX FILM

Heart of the Hunter (ZA) — NETFLIX FILM

Is It Cake?: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

Twilight

The Wages of Fear (FR) — NETFLIX FILM

March 30

Bad Moms

Home Again

March 31

As Good as It Gets

Big Daddy

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

Dope

S.W.A.T.: Under Siege

Leaving March 3

The Wolf of Wall Street

Leaving March 29

Pulp Fiction

Leaving March 31