New on Netflix Canada: March 2024

Apple’s iMessage security is getting a new encryption system named PQ3, aimed at countering potential future threats posed by advanced quantum computing. This was revealed yesterday, when iOS 17.4 beta 4 and more were released to developers, reports Bloomberg. Quantum computers with their advanced computing power can potentially decrypt today's encryption methods used for securing...
The 2024 Major League Soccer (MLS) season launches today, February 21, marking the beginning of the league's exclusive broadcast partnership with Apple TV's MLS Season Pass. The season opener features a match between the reigning Leagues Cup champions, Inter Miami CF, and Real Salt Lake at Chase Stadium, airing at 8 p.m. ET. Pre-match festivities...
Netflix has announced a new documentary project in collaboration with Montreal-based Attraction, marking the first initiative under their creative partnership. The untitled film will look into the circumstances surrounding the departure of the Montreal Expos, Quebec's cherished Major League Baseball team, and the ongoing discussions that still take place two decades later. The Expos left...