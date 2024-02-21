PlayStation Pulse Elite Wireless Headset Now Available in Canada for $199

The new PlayStation Pulse Elite wireless headset is now available in Canada for $199.99.

Following a preorder window, the high-end PlayStation Pulse Elite wireless headset will begin shipping to players across the country. The Pulse Elite headset is the updated version of the base Pulse 3D headset that launched alongside the PlayStation 5 in 2020.

Pulse Elite is built off the backbone of the new PlayStation Link audio technology. This new platform enables PlayStation Pulse Elite to provide dedicated lossless audio with ultra-low latency support. This same tech was first introduced upon the release of the Pulse Explore earbuds late last year. The headset ships with a novel charging hanger and mounting plate so it can be fixed to a wall or desk near your console.

The new PlayStation Pulse Elite refines and updates the design and quality of the Pulse 3D headset. The new audio solution features the same black and white colourway. However, users will find the headband is altered to now support a concealable microphone and built-in audio controls. The earpads are also tweaked to offer better clarity.

With the PlayStation Link support, Pulse Elite can provide multi-device connectivity. Whether linked to a PlayStation 5 or PC, the headset can also wirelessly connect to your smartphone at the same time. So, you can pick up a call or listen to a podcast while playing Helldivers 2 or the latest Final Fantasy VII Rebirth demo.

PlayStation Pulse Elite also supports upgraded voice clarity and battery life. As noted in our hands-on review, audio quality when speaking through the microphone is significantly better. This is largely because the concealable mic can be fixed in position right in front of the wearer’s mouth or wherever comfortable. There’s also AI noise-rejection software being used to remove unwanted background noises. The headset also sports a battery life of around 25 hours, the best-in-class when compared to Pulse 3D’s 10-hour battery.

