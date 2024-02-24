Apple Refurbished M3 MacBook Pro Now in Canada

The European Union is set to slap a historic fine against Apple, marking the company's first such penalty for antitrust infractions within the EU, according to The Financial Times. The fine, expected to be around €500 million ($539 million USD), stems from a European Commission investigation into Apple's music streaming service practices. According to sources...
Apple has made a big change for iTunes users on Windows 10 and later, splitting the regular iTunes for Windows into three separate apps: the Apple Music app, Apple TV app, and Apple Devices app. This move aims to streamline the user experience by providing dedicated platforms for music, video content, and device management, spotted...
Apple is said to be planning a new range of iPads and MacBook Airs, according to sources familiar with the company's plans, reports Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. We now have a more pinpointed launch timeline accord to Gurman's sources. This lineup is expected to feature the most extensive revamp of the iPad Pro to date, along...