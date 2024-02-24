Apple Refurbished M3 MacBook Pro Now in Canada

Apple now sells refurbished M3 MacBook Pro models in Canada, its laptop with 14-inch display that launched back in October 2023.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro with Apple’s M3 chip hit the refurbished store on Friday (via MacRumors) and various configurations are available as of writing:

Savings are from $320 to $350 off the regular price on Apple.ca.

Refurbished Apple products include a one-year limited warranty and are covered by the company’s 15-day return policy. They are usually good as new.

Click here to check out Apple’s refurbished store to jump on these M3 MacBook Pros. Stock usually runs out quickly.