Apple Refurbished M3 MacBook Pro Now in Canada

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

apple refurbished m3 macbook pro

Apple now sells refurbished M3 MacBook Pro models in Canada, its laptop with 14-inch display that launched back in October 2023.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro with Apple’s M3 chip hit the refurbished store on Friday (via MacRumors) and various configurations are available as of writing:

Savings are from $320 to $350 off the regular price on Apple.ca.

Refurbished Apple products include a one-year limited warranty and are covered by the company’s 15-day return policy. They are usually good as new.

Click here to check out Apple’s refurbished store to jump on these M3 MacBook Pros. Stock usually runs out quickly.

