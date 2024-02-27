Everything Shown at Today’s Pokémon Presents, Including Pokémon Legends: Z-A

The Pokémon Company held its annual Pokémon Presents celebration on Pokémon Day 2024. The virtual event gave way to many new announcements and reveals for the year.

February 27th is Pokémon Day, the annual celebration of when Pokémon Red and Pokémon Green were released in Japan back in 1996. Coinciding with Pokémon Day, a 12-minute Pokémon Presents presentation was held and included updates to Pokémon GO!, Pokémon Sleep, Pokémon EX, and more. Plus, there was the exciting announcement of Pokémon Legends: Z-A.

Here are all the big announcements made by The Pokémon Company.

Pokémon GO x Pokémon Horizon The Series

A crossover event is taking place in Pokémon GO! The event pairs content from Pokémon Horizon The Series, which is available to stream on Netflix. During the event, Pikachu will don Cap’s Hat. Ceruledge, Charcadet, and Armarouge are also making their debut in Pokémon GO.

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket (2024)

The Pokémon Company is launching a fully supported mobile version of Pokémon TCG. Players can open virtual booster packs, revealing familiar card designs. Players can then trade and battle their card decks with other players. Players can open two booster cards per day for free. Outside of that, it’s not yet known what the in-game purchase system will be like. Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket is being made in collaboration with Creatures Inc. and DeNA.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A (2025)

A new entry in the Legends series has been announced. The new title will take place in the Kalos Region, the same location as the beloved Pokémon X and Pokémon Y. Set long before the Gen 6 series, players will take part in a new adventure in Lumoise City, where an “urban redevelopment plan is underway to shape the city into a place that belongs to both people and Pokémon,” The Pokémon Company says.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A is “an ambitious new entry to the Pokémon video game series,” the company says. The game is said to launch on Nintendo Switch systems in 2025. The Nintendo Switch logo was also shown, indicating the game will arrive on the current Nintendo system.