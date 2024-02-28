Here are Rogers, Telus, Bell Cellphone Plan Changes from Feb. 28

Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals, plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub. As always, the promos and plans may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, February 28, 2024.
Exclusive offer for newcomers: The All-Inclusive Canada 40 GB Mobile plan at $40/month, when paired with an Internet plan and when you bring your own device. Plus, no Mobile activation fees and 100 GB bonus data per year in Canada.
New Canada-International 25 GB plan, a plan that travels with you to several destinations. For a limited time, take advantage of an additional $5/month discount for life and get it for $55/month, when combined with an Internet plan.
Limited-time offer: Bring your own phone and get an additional $10 off the Canada 25 GB Mobile plan each month.
Bring your own phone and get a bonus 5 GB and an additional $5 off your All-Inclusive Mobile plan each month.
Your price for life. Subscribe to a Videotron Mobile plan and be guaranteed to pay the same rate for life, as long as you keep your initial subscription.
Save $5 per Business Line when you combine your Mobile service with an Internet, Phone, or TV subscription.
Get a welcome credit of up to $1,200 when you subscribe to 4 Business Mobile Lines.
New 25GB and 50GB Canada-France All-Inclusive plans. Use your cell phone in France as you would in Canada.
Get a 100 GB bonus per year in Canada with All-Inclusive plans and with the Canada-International plan, along with $15 monthly savings if combined with an Internet service.
Mobile phone Trade-In program: Trade in your old device and get up to $500 in credit for a new one.
Take-back Credit: save 30% on your phone. Reduce the monthly payments for your brand-new device now by opting to return it after 24 months.
Save $10 per month for life with the multiproduct discount by adding an Internet plan to your Mobile plan.
Combine your Internet service with several Mobile plans on the same invoice and save up to $100 per month.
Club illico mobile is included with all the All-Inclusive Mobile plans.
Get 10 GB bonus per year in Canada with the 6 GB and 25 GB Canada plans, along with $10 monthly savings if you combine the 25 GB plan with an Internet service.
Monthly savings on various smart phones
Take advantage of monthly discount with multiline $5 to $15 per line each month (depends of number of lines)
Save up to $50/mo when you add a line! Customers with existing Mobile and Home services can save up to $50/mo when they add a line on Rogers Infinite plans.
Get the Google Pixel 8 for only $10/mo for 24 months with financing and Upfront Edge on select plans when you return your device within 2 years.
For a limited time, the 5G Infinite Premium plan includes roaming in the Caribbean, Mexico and the U.S. at no additional cost for up to 90 days per calendar year.
Get 5G Home Internet for $50/month. Try it risk-free for 30 days. Includes 5G Home Internet device.
Ongoing deals:
Activate or upgrade to any iPhone and get iPad 9 64GB for $0/mo for 24 months, both on financing when you pair 5G mobile and Ignite internet plans. Plus, get a tablet plan for $0/mo for 24 months when you pair it with a 5G Rogers Infinite Premium Plan. (Excluding Quebec)
Save $360 over 24 months on iPad 9 or iPad 10 when you activate or upgrade to any iPhone, both with financing and on select plans. Plus, get a tablet plan for $0/mo for 24 months when you pair it with a Rogers 5G Infinite Premium plan. (Quebec only)
Exclusive offer for newcomers: Get a $300 Credit towards select Android devices with financing when you trade in any device, any model.
Get the new Samsung Galaxy S24 128GB for $0/month for 24 months with financing, Upfront Edge and select plans, when you trade in an eligible Samsung device.
Rogers parent-friendly plans starting at $20/month.
Rogers plans for Adults 55+ starting from just $20/month.
Save $20/mo for each family member you add (excluding Quebec). Additional Line Rogers Infinite Plans start at $40/mo for 75GB in QC and $70/mo for 100GB in other regions.
Trade in your iPhone 13 and get the iPhone 15 128 GB for as low as $12.50/mo for 24 months with financing and Upfront Edge when you return your device within 2 years with select plans.
Rogers 5G mobile plans are now as low as $34/month in Quebec or $65/month in other regions, after Automatic Payments Discount.
Save up to $35/mo on Rogers Mobile plans when you add a mobile plan to your Home services. This offer is not available online. (Excluding Quebec)
Get 10GB of bonus data on the 5G Infinite Extra plan in Quebec.
Student plans starting from $34/month in Quebec or $50/month in other regions.
Rogers plans for newcomers starting at $34/month in Quebec or $55/month in other regions.
Now get iPhone 15 Pro with 50% lower monthly payments over 48 months. No interest, no mobile term contract needed. Only with the Rogers credit card.(Excluding Quebec)
Get a new phone with a Rogers credit card and enjoy up to 50% lower monthly payments with 0% interest without a mobile contract. Over 48 months with Equal Payment Plan. (Excluding Quebec)
Exclusive offer for newcomers: 1000 International Long Distance minutes to select countries is included on eligible plans. Available for new activations.
Save $60 with the Setup Service Fee waived when you buy online.
Save $5/month with Automatic Payments on eligible plans.
Enjoy 5 Roam Like Home days at no cost in up to 185 destinations (up to $75 value) with a Rogers Connections Mastercard®.
Trade in your phone, tablet or smartwatch and get a credit towards a new device through the Rogers Trade-Up Program.
Add a tablet or smartwatch to an eligible Rogers Infinite plan and get a free tablet plan or smartwatch plan for 24 months.
Enjoy up to 35% off on select like-new devices. All backed by a 1‑year TELUS warranty. Plus, save even more with Bring-It-Back.
Make the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite yours for $0 per month with TELUS Easy Payment when you connect it to an unlimited data plan for $15 extra per month.
Get a Google Pixel 8 Pro and save $846 upfront with Bring-It-Back. Get it for $0 upfront with TELUS Easy Payment, plus, get an exclusive bill credit of $220 when you trade in an eligible device.
Get the Galaxy S23 for $17.71 per month. Get it for $0 upfront with Bring-It-Back and TELUS Easy Payment. Plus, get up to $270 in bill credits when you trade in an eligible device.
Get the Galaxy S24 Ultra for $0 upfront with TELUS Easy Payment and Bring-It-Back. Plus, get up to $270 in bill credits when you trade in an eligible device. That’s $1,455 in savings.
Get the Google Pixel 8 for $11.50 per month with Bring-It-Back and for $0 upfront with TELUS Easy Payment. Plus, trade in an eligible device and get up to $210 in bill credits.
Upgrade and save up to $590 on iPhone 15 when you trade in an eligible device and activate or renew on a 2 year plan.
Get the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE for $8.75 per month with Bring-It-Back and $0 upfront with TELUS Easy Payment.
Get a new iPhone 15 for only $0 upfront and save $310 over 24 months with Bring-it-Back.
Get a Samsung Galaxy S24 for $10/month with Bring-It-Back and TELUS Easy Payment. Plus, get up to $270 in bill credits when you trade in an eligible device.
Ongoing deals:
Get a bonus 250MB with auto payment options using promo code 250AUTO, on new activations on Nationwide Talk & Text 15 prepaid plan in Quebec and Nationwide Talk & Text 15 and 25 prepaid plans in other regions.
Quebec exclusive offer: Bonus 25GB per month plus, get a bonus 2GB with auto payment options, using promo code QCBONUS25. Available on new activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 45 & 55 prepaid plans.
Get AirPods Pro 2 free when you activate your new Apple Watch Series 9 for $0 upfront with TELUS Easy Payment.
Quebec exclusive offer: Bonus 15GB per month plus, get a bonus 2GB with auto payment options, using promo code QCBONUS15. Available on new activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 35 prepaid plan.
Get a bonus 10GB with auto payment options using promo code AUTO10GB on new activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 45 and 55 prepaid plans. (Excluding Quebec)
Get a bonus 500MB with auto payment options using promo code AUTO500, on new activations on Nationwide Talk & Text 25 prepaid plan in Quebec.
New activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 90 and 150 prepaid plans include the Long Distance Saver add-on for $0. Plus, get a bonus 2GB with auto payment options using promo code AUTO2GB.
Receive 1GB data bonus and 500 nationwide calling add-on monthly for free for one year, on the Talk & Text 100 prepaid plan. Promo Code: TT100.
Get $470 upfront off on iPhone 15 Pro Max with Bring-It-Back. Plus, get up to $515 in bill credits when you trade in an eligible device.
Save big with Stream+ when you bundle the best streaming services starting from $20 monthly plus taxes.
Bundle your services and get up to $60 off each month (Quebec only).
Shop the latest accessories for $0 upfront with TELUS Easy Payment.
Get the Apple Watch Series 9 and iPhone 15 Pro for $0 upfront. Plus, share your plan’s data with your watch when you connect it to an Unlimited plan for $15 extra per month.
Save $15 to $135 per month on phone plans for your family. Save from $7.50 to $15 per month for every family member on your account.
Save the $60 connection fee when you shop Mobility online.
Get 6 months of Apple Music free when you buy an eligible device.
Get 3 months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an eligible Apple Watch.
Share your phone’s unlimited data with your smartwatch or tablet for $15 extra per month.
Refer a friend to TELUS Mobility and you both get a $50 bill credit.
Enjoy your ICI TOU.TV EXTRA subscription included with your TELUS plan (QC).
Save big on the flashiest phones with Bring‑It‑Back
According to credit-rating agency Morningstar DBRS, Canada's significant immigration surge is driving subscriber growth for the nation's four largest telecom providers, specifically Rogers, Telus, Bell and Quebecor. However, the report warns that substantial investments in network infrastructure are necessary to accommodate the rising demand for services. According to the report, Canada's "ambitious" immigration strategy, which...
Last summer, SpaceX launched the Hughes JUPITER 3 mission into low-Earth orbit, which was the world’s largest communications satellite. Xplore will be leveraging the JUPITER 3 satellite to offer internet to its customers and as of today, this offering is now live. "Hughes' rocket scientists collaborated with Xplore’s technology wizards to unlock the full potential...