On Wednesday, opposition parties united to pass a motion demanding Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to recover all payments made to ArriveCan contractors and subcontractors who failed to perform any work.

The non-binding motion, led by Official Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre, was adopted with a vote of 170 to 149, facing opposition solely from the Liberals.

This non-binding motion also mandates the federal government to present a comprehensive report by March 18, detailing all expenses linked to the ArriveCan app, including undisclosed items such as bonuses for public servants involved with the app, legal or research fees, and advertising or PR costs.

The decision comes amid ongoing controversy over the government’s handling of the ArriveCan app, a COVID-19-era border management tool. Criticisms have mounted over alleged mismanagement and improper contracting related to the app, with Auditor General Karen Hogan’s audit highlighting overpayment by Canadians, although the exact overcharge remains undetermined.

She only could say the ArriveCan app was estimated to cost $60 million dollars. The final number may never come to light, as the paper trail has disappeared.

Poilievre’s motion sets a 100-day deadline for Trudeau to demonstrate the reimbursement of taxpayer funds.

However, in response to these developments, the Prime Minister acknowledged the situation with ArriveCan as “unacceptable” but criticized the Conservatives for politicizing the issue, noting that it is already under investigation by the relevant authorities, reports CTV News. Trudeau previously said it was “obvious” rules were not followed with the creation of the ArriveCan app.