Apple Expands Self Service Repair to M3 Macs

Gary Ng
5 seconds ago

Apple announced on Thursday it has expanded its Self Service Repair to M3 MacBook Pro and iMac models.

The company said it is “also making Apple Diagnostics for Self Service Repair available for MacBook Pro and iMac models powered by M3 in the U.S. early next month.” This diagnostics program is the same used by Apple Authorized Service Providers and Independent Repair Providers, but now available for consumers.

Also new is an update to the System Configuration process for all Mac models to make repair more efficient. Customers will no longer need to contact Self Service Repair support to complete the final step of a repair. This update is coming in early March in all countries where Self Service Repair is available. Apple’s program first launched in the U.S. back in 2022.

Unfortunately, Canada does not have Apple Self Service Repair yet, as the program is only available in the U.S., the UK and select nations in Europe. Maybe we need some tougher self service repair laws first to compel Apple to bring support here.

MacRumors first spotted the change yesterday before Apple’s official announcement today.

