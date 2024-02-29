Consumer Reports Exposes Shocking Security Flaws in Video Doorbells

In a recent investigation, Consumer Reports has unveiled some alarming security vulnerabilities in video doorbells sold by Amazon, Walmart, Sears, and other retailers.

Fishbot

(Image: Fishbot Doorbell Camera)

A journalist received an unsettling email containing images from her own doorbell camera, hacked by a Consumer Reports security engineer from thousands of miles away.

CR engineers, Steve Blair and David Della Rocca, discovered serious security flaws in these doorbells, sold under brands like Eken and Tuck. Shockingly, these devices lack necessary FCC IDs, rendering them illegal for distribution in the U.S.

Despite these issues, thousands of these doorbells are sold monthly on various online platforms, including Amazon, Walmart, and Sears. Experts warn that these insecure electronics flood the market, posing significant risks to consumers.

Justin Brookman from CR emphasizes the need for e-commerce platforms like Amazon to take more responsibility for the products they sell. Blair and Della Rocca also found identical doorbells under different brand names, all controlled by the same mobile app, Aiwit, owned by Eken.

These security flaws pose serious risks, especially to individuals facing threats from stalkers or abusive partners.

Amazon fire tablets blink doorbell sale

CR attempted to contact the manufacturers to address the issues privately but received no response. The vulnerabilities allow easy access to home networks, posing a grave threat to privacy and security.

Beau Woods, a cybersecurity expert, highlights the absence of encryption as a significant concern. Anyone with physical access to the doorbell can take control, making it particularly dangerous for those in vulnerable situations.

Consumer Reports strongly advises consumers to disconnect these doorbells from their WiFi networks and remove them from their doors immediately. Brands like Logitech, SimpliSafe, and Ring offer video doorbells with better security features.

CR further warns that consumers should not assume that large online platforms have thoroughly vetted the safety of products they sell.

Online platforms like Amazon and Walmart claim limited responsibility for items sold by third parties on their platform, raising concerns about accountability and consumer protection.

