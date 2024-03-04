Apple Unveils M3 MacBook Air, Pre-Order Now in Canada

As expected, Apple has revealed an update for the 13.6-inch and 15.3-inch MacBook Air, updating the laptop with its M3 chip.

Apple made the announcement on Monday in a press release. The update brings a 60% performance boost compared to the M1 chip and is 13x faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Air. Apple wants old MacBook Air owners to upgrade of course. You can get up to 10-cores with this M3 MacBook Air.

“MacBook Air is our most popular and loved Mac, with more customers choosing it over any other laptop. And today it gets even better with the M3 chip and new capabilities,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, in a statement. “From college students pursuing their degrees, to business users who need powerful productivity, or anyone who simply wants the unmatched combination of performance, portability, and industry-leading battery life, all in a fanless design, the new MacBook Air continues to be the world’s best thin and light laptop.”

The Liquid Retina Display remains, battery life is at 18 hours and Wi-Fi 6E is available. Apple says the M3 MacBook Air is the “world’s best consumer laptop for AI”. You can also power two external displays but only with the lid closed (previously this was one external display).

Pricing is as follows for the M3 MacBook Air in midnight, starlight, silver, and space grey:

With this release, the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air is now starting at $1,299 and $1,169 for education.

You can pre-order the M3 MacBook Air today and the new models launch on Friday, March 8. Are you upgrading?