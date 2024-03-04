Belkin iPhone Mount for Apple TV 4K Now Available in Canada

Belkin has launched a new iPhone mount for the Apple TV 4K, designed to enhance the user’s viewing and interaction experience.

The mount comes with MagSafe, which allows the iPhone to be securely attached to a TV, allowing the rear camera to be used as a webcam on the Apple TV 4K for FaceTime and other video conferencing apps such as Zoom.

The Belkin mount supports your iPhone with MagSafe in both portrait and landscape orientations. It can also be attached to your TV or any display up to 4-inches in depth, or used as a standalone mount on a desktop or TV stand.

You can adjust the tilt range from -20 to +30 degrees, while keyhole mounts and a mounting bracket are included.

The Belkin iPhone mount for Apple TV 4K supports Apple’s Continuity Camera feature. The company previously launched a similar MagSafe mount for Mac desktops back in December 2022.

In the box, users will find the Belkin iPhone Mount and a Quick Install Guide. The mount’s dimensions are 1.98 cm in height, 10.84 cm in length, and 7.9 cm in width, with a weight of 300 grams.

The mount costs $69.95 on Apple.ca and delivers as soon as this Friday if you pay for expedited shipping.