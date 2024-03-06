Feds, Alberta to Spend $112 Million to Expand High-Speed Internet

The federal government and Alberta have announced an investment of over $112 million to expand high-speed internet to rural areas of the province.

The funding will bring high-speed internet to over 22,500 households ($4,977/home) in 166 rural and remote communites across the province, including 3,400 Indigenous households.

“We all know that Internet is no longer a luxury—it’s a necessity. That’s why your government made a historic commitment to connect 98% of Canadians to high-speed Internet by 2026,” said Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, in another boilerplate statement.

“Access to reliable Internet is not just a convenience; it’s a modern-day necessity that connects us all to essential services, education and each other. On Siksika Nation, together with our government partners, we are not just bridging the digital divide; we are building pathways to a healthier, more connected future for all,” said Ouray Crowfoot, Chief of Siksika Nation, in a statement on Tuesday.

Back in March 2022, the feds and Alberta agreed to invest up to $780 million to bring high-speed internet to rural communities in the province. No specific telecoms were detailed in today’s announcement for the rollout, nor was there any mention of SpaceX Starlink to easily expand internet to super remote areas, at a fraction of laying down fibre.

The federal government plans to provide all Canadians with internet speeds of at least 50 Mbps download and 10 Mbps upload by 2030 and currently, 93.5% already have access, with money coming from the Broadband Fund.