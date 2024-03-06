Here are Nintendo Mario Day Sales in Canada for 2024

Next week it’s going to be March 10, also known as Mario Day (Mar10). Nintendo Canada has shared its list of 2024 Mar10 Day sales and events taking place next week.
Here’s a summary of what’s happening in Canada:
Nintendo Switch Online Classic Mario Games: Extended 14-day free trial (typically 7 days) for Nintendo Switch Online until March 17. Play classics like Super Mario Bros. on NES and Super Mario World on SNES.
Rewards for Playing Super Mario World on SNES – Nintendo Switch Online: Available until April 1, players with a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership can earn Platinum Points by playing Super Mario World on SNES. This offer also extends to those using the 14-day free trial. Redeem points for rewards like a Mario Zipper Pouch and Super Mario Tech Stickers.
My Nintendo Sweepstakes: Enter the LEGO Super Mario sweepstakes until April 16 to win LEGO sets featuring Bowser, Dorrie, and Yoshi. Additionally, enter the BlackMilk X Super Mario – Princess Peach Sweepstakes until April 23 for a chance to win a Princess Peach-inspired outfit.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe March 2024 Tournament: On March 10, participate in an online tournament from noon to 6 p.m. Pacific Time. The top 310 players will win 1K My Nintendo Gold Points each.
In-Store Demos: Visit select GameStop and Real Canadian Superstore locations on March 9 and 10 for demos, play sessions, and free Mario-themed items.
The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Digital Guidebook: Watch the movie and enhance the experience with a free digital guidebook filled with Mushroom Kingdom trivia.
If you are new to the Switch and were looking to pick up some classic games for the kiddos, it’s best to wait until next week to save a few bucks.
