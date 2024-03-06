Shōgun Premiere Breaks Records on Disney+ Canada

Disney+ Canada has announced the recent premiere of FX’s Shōgun on the streaming service—has achieved new records.

The 10-episode limited series, based on ames Clavell’s bestselling novel detailing feudal Japan, saw 9 million views globally on Disney+, including Hulu in the U.S., based on six days of streaming. This resulted in Shōgun becoming the number one scripted General Entertainment series to premiere globally, while the series was also the top FX premiere on Disney+ Canada.

Shōgun has ties to Canada as it was filmed in Vancouver, with the first three episodes now available and new episodes coming out every Tuesday through April 23. The next episode will hit Disney+ Canada on March 12.

Shōgun was created for television by Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks, with Marks serving as showrunner and executive producer alongside Michaela Clavell, Edward L. McDonnell, Michael De Luca, and Kondo.

Alongside Cosmo Jarvis who stars as John Blackthorne, the series features an acclaimed Japanese cast—unprecedented for a U.S. production—that includes producer Hiroyuki Sanada as Lord Yoshii Toranaga, Anna Sawai as Toda Mariko, Tadanobu Asano as Kashigi Yabushige, Hiroto Kanai as Kashigi Omi, Takehiro Hira as Ishido Kazunari, Moeka Hoshi as Usami Fuji, Tokuma Nishioka as Toda Hiromatsu, Shinnosuke Abe as Buntaro, Yuki Kura as Yoshii Nagakado, Yuka Kouri as Kiku, and Fumi Nikaido as Ochiba no Kata.

