First M3 MacBook Air Reviews are Out [Roundup]

Apple has lifted its embargo today on the first early media reviews of its new M3 MacBook Air update.

The 13 and 15-inch MacBook Air gained the latest version of Apple Silicon and now we have some reviews on the web for customers to read up on, before tomorrow’s official launch of the new laptop.

Check out the M3 MacBook Air reviews roundup below:

Ars Technica: Review: Apple’s efficient M3 MacBook Airs are just about as good as laptops get

Six Colors: M3 MacBook Air Review: More of a good thing

The Verge: The M3 MacBook Air has a familiar look

ZDNet: M3 MacBook Air review: Apple’s AI computer for the masses has arrived

TheStreet: 13- and 15-inch MacBook Air with M3 review: Apple’s best gets better

CNET: M3 MacBook Air (13-inch, 2024) Review: Apple’s Everything Laptop Gets Even Better

TechCrunch: Apple M3 MacBook Air review: Still the best Mac for most

Gizmodo: Apple MacBook Air Review: As Close to ‘Pro’ as Possible, for Better or Worse

Forbes: Apple MacBook Air 2024 Review: Speedy Performance But Familiar Looks

The Mirror: New MacBook Air M3 first look review: This beauty is also a beast

TechRadar: Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M3): the best laptop in the world just got better

PCMag: Apple MacBook Air 13-Inch (2024, M3) Review

Tom’s Guide: MacBook Air 13-inch M3 hands-on review: A small wonder

HardwareZone Singapore: Apple 13-inch MacBook Air with M3 chip review: Still the best MacBook for most people

Mashable: 15-inch M3 MacBook Air review: Read this before you even think about buying

Laptop Mag: MacBook Air 13-inch (M3) hands-on review: Seeking portable perfection

iMore: MacBook Air M3 review (15-inch, 2024): It’s all about the M3 chip

CGMagazine: MacBook Air M3 13-Inch Laptop Review

Apple’s M3 MacBook Air starts at $1,449, while the M2 version is no longer available on the company’s website, aside from the online refurbished store.