First M3 MacBook Air Reviews are Out [Roundup]

Yesterday, Apple launched a new M3 MacBook Air in 13 and 15-inch sizes, essentially keeping the same design but giving these laptops its latest version of Apple Silicon. Now, we’re seeing what looks to be the first M3 MacBook Air benchmark, as seen on Geekbench 6, according to MySmartPrice. According to the Geekbench test, the...
With today’s unveiling of the M3 MacBook Air in both 13 and 15-inch versions, the latter also will gain support for two external monitors (when the lid is closed). But what about the 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro? Well, it’s also going to similarly gain this update to support two external monitors while the lid is...
Apple continues to tweak its MacBook Air pricing after debuting new M3 versions today for 13 and 15-inch models. While the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air saw a price drop, Apple also axed M1 MacBook Airs from its website. But the M1 is still available from its online refurbished store and also comes with a slight...