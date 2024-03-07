First M3 MacBook Air Reviews are Out [Roundup]

John Quintet
1 hour ago

Apple has lifted its embargo today on the first early media reviews of its new M3 MacBook Air update.

The 13 and 15-inch MacBook Air gained the latest version of Apple Silicon and now we have some reviews on the web for customers to read up on, before tomorrow’s official launch of the new laptop.

Check out the M3 MacBook Air reviews roundup below:

  • Ars Technica: Review: Apple’s efficient M3 MacBook Airs are just about as good as laptops get
  • Six Colors: M3 MacBook Air Review: More of a good thing
  • The Verge: The M3 MacBook Air has a familiar look
  • ZDNet: M3 MacBook Air review: Apple’s AI computer for the masses has arrived
  • TheStreet: 13- and 15-inch MacBook Air with M3 review: Apple’s best gets better
  • CNET: M3 MacBook Air (13-inch, 2024) Review: Apple’s Everything Laptop Gets Even Better
  • TechCrunch: Apple M3 MacBook Air review: Still the best Mac for most
  • Gizmodo: Apple MacBook Air Review: As Close to ‘Pro’ as Possible, for Better or Worse
  • Forbes: Apple MacBook Air 2024 Review: Speedy Performance But Familiar Looks
  • The Mirror: New MacBook Air M3 first look review: This beauty is also a beast
  • TechRadar: Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M3): the best laptop in the world just got better
  • PCMag: Apple MacBook Air 13-Inch (2024, M3) Review
  • Tom’s Guide: MacBook Air 13-inch M3 hands-on review: A small wonder
  • HardwareZone Singapore: Apple 13-inch MacBook Air with M3 chip review: Still the best MacBook for most people
  • Mashable: 15-inch M3 MacBook Air review: Read this before you even think about buying
  • Laptop Mag: MacBook Air 13-inch (M3) hands-on review: Seeking portable perfection
  • iMore: MacBook Air M3 review (15-inch, 2024): It’s all about the M3 chip
  • CGMagazine: MacBook Air M3 13-Inch Laptop Review

YouTube video

YouTube video

YouTube video

YouTube video

YouTube video

YouTube video

Apple’s M3 MacBook Air starts at $1,449, while the M2 version is no longer available on the company’s website, aside from the online refurbished store.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: Mac

First M3 MacBook Air Benchmark Shows Up on Geekbench

Yesterday, Apple launched a new M3 MacBook Air in 13 and 15-inch sizes, essentially keeping the same design but giving these laptops its latest version of Apple Silicon. Now, we’re seeing what looks to be the first M3 MacBook Air benchmark, as seen on Geekbench 6, according to MySmartPrice. According to the Geekbench test, the...
John Quintet
2 days ago

Apple’s M3 MacBook Pro Will Support 2 External Monitors, Too

With today’s unveiling of the M3 MacBook Air in both 13 and 15-inch versions, the latter also will gain support for two external monitors (when the lid is closed). But what about the 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro? Well, it’s also going to similarly gain this update to support two external monitors while the lid is...
Gary Ng
3 days ago

Apple Refurb M1 MacBook Air Drops Below $999 in Canada

Apple continues to tweak its MacBook Air pricing after debuting new M3 versions today for 13 and 15-inch models. While the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air saw a price drop, Apple also axed M1 MacBook Airs from its website. But the M1 is still available from its online refurbished store and also comes with a slight...
Gary Ng
3 days ago