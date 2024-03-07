Netflix to Live Stream Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson Fight in July

A new live stream coming exclusively to Netflix, which will see Jake Paul take on boxing legend “Iron Mike” Tyson, set to take place on Saturday, July 20, 2024.

The globally available fight will take place at AT&T Stadium (80,000 seats) in Arlington, Texas, part of a Netflix collaboration with Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), the first partnership between both companies.

This heavyweight boxing mega-event will see The Problem Child, Jake “El Gallo” Paul (9-1, 6 KOs) take on the Baddest Man on the Planet, Mike Tyson (50-6, 44 KOs). Mike, keep your chomping of ears at bay here, buddy.

“It’s crazy to think that in my second pro fight, I went viral for knocking out Nate Robinson on Mike Tyson’s undercard. Now, less than four years later, I’m stepping up to face Tyson myself to see if I have what it takes to beat one of boxing’s most notorious fighters and biggest icons,” said Jake Paul, in a statement. Paul’s previous boxing bouts have come up against washed up and retired fighters, for the most part.

“My sights are set on becoming a world champion, and now I have a chance to prove myself against the greatest heavyweight champion ever, the baddest man on the planet and the most dangerous boxer of all time. This will be the fight of a lifetime,” added Paul, who is 27 years old (30 years younger than Tyson).

There have been viral clips of 57-year old Tyson still showing signs of his scary speed and power. Let’s see how much he will be unloading on Paul. The “Baddest Man on the Planet” is seen as one of the greatest fighters of all time.

It’s JAKE PAUL vs. MIKE TYSON — yes, really! — in a LIVE BOXING event at AT&T Stadium you won’t want to miss. Airing live on Netflix Saturday, July 20 #PaulTyson pic.twitter.com/ULXVeCYeH6 — Netflix (@netflix) March 7, 2024

“I’m very much looking forward to stepping into the ring with Jake Paul at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas,” said Tyson, in a statement. “He’s grown significantly as a boxer over the years, so it will be a lot of fun to see what the will and ambition of a ‘kid’ can do with the experience and aptitude of a GOAT. It’s a full circle moment that will be beyond thrilling to watch; as I started him off on his boxing journey on the undercard of my fight with Roy Jones and now I plan to finish him.” Let’s goooo Iron Mike!

MVP is a company created by Paul and Nakisa Bidarian. “Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson is a once-in-a-lifetime dream matchup and we hope it will be the most-watched boxing event in modern boxing history,” said Bidarian.

“Mike Tyson is one of the biggest icons in boxing history and Jake Paul is one of the biggest disruptors in boxing history,” said Gabe Spitzer, Vice President, Nonfiction Sports, Netflix. “Saturday, July 20 will be pure drama in the ring in Texas. We are thrilled to partner with Most Valuable Promotions for this historic event and we can’t wait for these two to face off for fans all across the world on Netflix.”