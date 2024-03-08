Everything to Know About Toronto Comicon 2024

Toronto Comicon 2024 kicks off on Friday, March 15th. The three-day event opens its doors to attendees, inviting them to meet many celebrities, hear from various panels and explore the showroom floor. Once again, Toronto Comicon is being held at the Metro Convention Centre in the heart of the city.

Toronto Comicon is the annual early-year celebration of pop culture within the city. Thousands of attendees come out to the event, don their best cosplay, and show their love for their favourite franchises. This year, Toronto Comicon runs from March 15th until March 17th.

Toronto Comicon has been drip-feeding announcements on celebrity attendance, panels, and vendors who will be at the event.

Did somebody call for more mutant superheroes? Meet Lenore Zann (Rogue) when she joins Alyson Court (Jubilee) and Catherine Disher (Jean Grey) from X-Men: The Animated Series at Toronto Comicon.

This year’s Toronto Comicon will see the arrival of beloved cast members of some of the biggest shows on streaming services. For instance, Gordon Cormier and Ian Ousley from Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender will be at the show. Eman Esfandi and Diana Le Inosanto from Ahsoka on Disney+ will also be there. Attendees have the chance to pay for photo ops or a signing with the celebrity of their choice on varying days.

X-Men ’97 premiers on Disney+ on March 20th. To help drive even more excitement for the animated series, voice actors Lenore Zann, Cal Dodd, George Buza, Alyson Court, Catherine Disher, Adrian Hough, and Chris Britton will be attending.

Canadian icon Mona from the kids series Nanalan will so be attending the convention, in partnership with Retrokid. As part of the latest launch of merch, the Nanalan team, including Canadian puppeteers Jason Hopley and Jamie Shannon, will be attending Retrokid’s booth where attendees can take pictures of Canada’s ‘wonderful girl’. For the uninitiated, 25 years since debuting on Canadian television, Nanalan has seen an enormous rise in popularity thanks to a series of viral videos.

Across the weekend, select celebrities will take part in panels. This includes the ‘To Me My X-Men: The X-Men Voice Actor Panel,’ which given by the name will see the cast sit down and speak about returning to the beloved animated series on March 15th. A Nanalan panel dubbed ‘The Magic of Nanalan’ is also being held the next day on March 16th.

Aside from celebrity appearances, Toronto Comicon 2024 has a loaded schedule full of activities attendees can take part in. For instance, on March 15th, there are some cosplay meet-ups. Each one has a theme ranging from Disney to Marvel and even Harry Potter. Cosplayers are invited to gather, meet each other, and take photos as a group for fans.

On top of all of this excitement, Toronto Comicon hosts a sea of vendors and artists. Each year, local visionaries come and show off their phenomenal prints in Artist’s Alley. If you’re a collector of comics, games, or toys, there’s a high chance you may find your next treasure at the convention.

Take a look at the full schedule for Toronto Comicon 2024.

Tickets are now on sale for as low as $28 for a single day. However, you can purchase a 3-day pass for $70 if you’re looking to spend the weekend at the convention. As of the time of writing, select ticket options are beginning to sell out.