How to Move from Android to iPhone [Tutorial]

John Quintet
1 hour ago

how to move from android to iphone

Apple has shared a new video detailing how to move from Android to iPhone. The tutorial was shared on its Apple Support YouTube channel.

Essentially, the steps are simple. You first need to verify that your Android phone’s contents will fit on your new iPhone or iPad. You should also update Chrome on your Android device so your bookmarks will transfer as well.

Next, turn on your new iPhone and iPad and keep it near your Android device and follow the steps, choosing ‘Set Up Without Another [Apple] Device’ during Quick Start. You also want to activate an eSIM if necessary.

On your Android device, launch the Move to iOS app (it’s from Google Play), agree to the terms and conditions and set permissions for location and notifications. On your Apple device, proceed until a code appears, then enter it on your Android device.

For the data transfer step, you’ll pair the devices by connecting your Android to the temporary Wi-Fi network created by your iPhone or iPad. Select the data you want to transfer from your Android device and wait for the process to finish.

Apple says you’ll need to activate your phone number and SIM/eSIM on your new device, plus later transfer any remaining content such as music and books, manually. If there are issues with the transfer, ensure you have a solid Wi-Fi connection. Maybe restart devices and do the transfer again if you have issues.

Check out the full video below on how to transfer from Android to iPhone:

YouTube video

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site with a coffee/beer. Or shop with our Amazon link. We use affiliate links when possible--thank you for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: How To...

How to Open Control Center on Apple Vision Pro

We all know how to use Control Center on our iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Mac, but what about on Apple’s latest Vision Pro headset? How to open Control Center on the Vision Pro? Apple has shared a video tutorial detailing how to do just that. All you have to do is look up, then...
John Quintet
1 month ago

How to Turn on Apple Vision Pro Accessibility Features [VIDEO]

Apple's Vision Pro headset also features numerous accessibility features, like the rest of the company's devices. A recent video tutorial shared by the Apple Support channel on YouTube detailed some of the accessibility features available. Dwell Control enables users to interact with the Vision Pro without physical gestures. Instead, simple head movements, wrist actions, or...
John Quintet
1 month ago