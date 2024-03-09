How to Watch: 2024 Oscars in Canada Live Stream

It’s that time of the year, when Hollywood comes together for the annual Academy Awards. The 96th Oscars are set to take place live on Sunday, March 10, 2024. Here’s how you can watch the 2024 Oscars live in Canada.

For 2024, the 96th Oscars will take place at a new time of 4pm PDT/7pm EDT, with coverage across the Oscars.com website, plus the Academy’s Instagram, YouTube, TikTok and Facebook. The Oscars will take place at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised in more than 200 countries globally.

For live-streaming the Oscars on cable TV, you’ll have to tune into your local ABC station. In Canada, the Oscars will be on CTV and CTV2, which is owned by Bell Media. You can tune in on the CTV website, any CTV channel or the CTV app, which is also available on Apple TV and more.

The Oscars red carpet will be shown on CTV, with Bell Media’s ETALK starting live at 3:30pm PDT/6:30pm EDT, hosted by Tyrone Edwards for the latter’s prime position on the red carpet. ETALK senior correspondents Lainey Lui and Traci Melchor will get the bird’s-eye view from a balcony position at the Dolby Theatre.

This year’s Oscar host will be Jimmy Kimmel, marking his fourth time hosting the event. He previously hosted in 2017, 2018 and last year.