Apple Vision Pro Redefines Possibilities for Health App Developers

Apple’s Vision Pro headset has marked a significant milestone for health app developers, opening up a plethora of opportunities to leverage spatial computing in healthcare and wellness applications.

By seamlessly integrating digital content with the physical world, Vision Pro offers a platform for creating immersive experiences that can positively impact users’ lives across different clinical environments.

“We’re thrilled to see the incredible apps that developers across the healthcare community are bringing to Apple Vision Pro,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s VP of Worldwide Developer Relations.

“The imagination and drive of our developers, combined with the technical capabilities of visionOS, are igniting new possibilities for physicians, frontline workers, and even students, and we can’t wait to see what’s to come.”

The following pioneering apps are already available on Apple Vision Pro, addressing different aspects of healthcare and wellness:

Surgical Planning and Education

myMako (Stryker): Enables surgeons to visualize and review Mako surgical plans in 3D-native, intuitive, and dynamic ways, leading to improved preoperative planning and intraoperative experiences.

Productivity and Collaboration

Cinematic Reality (Siemens Healthineers): Allows viewing of immersive holograms of the human body captured through medical scans, offering photorealistic renderings for clinical and educational purposes.

Behavioral Health and Wellness

Xaia (Cedars-Sinai): Provides AI-enabled, conversational mental health support through a trained digital avatar in immersive spatial environments, offering therapy sessions tailored to individual preferences.

All these apps and more demonstrate the innovative ways in which developers are leveraging Vision Pro to create impactful solutions across various domains of healthcare and wellness.