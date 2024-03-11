DoorDash Canada Announces New ‘Made by Women’ Platform

Off the heels of International Women’s Day, DoorDash Canada has announced its new ‘Made by Women’ platform. Partnering with Monday Girl, the platform will provide $10,000 grants to 15 Canadian women-owned restaurants.

The Made by Women platform aims to offer access to marketing, educational and financial resources for women-owned restaurants in Canada. DoorDash Canada will utilize its partnership and expertise with Monday Girl. The career platform has built a name for itself by way of its tool for mentorship, job opportunities, and more.

“As a female leader, I am proud of the ongoing commitment at DoorDash to amplifying female voices and providing funding for women-owned businesses,” General Manager of DoorDash Canada Shilpa Arora says. “This program aims to empower women across Canada and make a tangible impact and empower local economies. With DoorDash’s dedication to supporting female entrepreneurs and leaders, we aim to create lasting change and opportunities for women in the restaurant industry.”

According to DoorDash Canada, only 17 percent of Canadian small and medium-sized restaurants are female-owned. The Made by Women grant hopes to continue cultivating and growing this segment healthily and sustainably.

“Monday Girl is so proud to be a part of the Made by Women Grants initiative with DoorDash!” says Rachel Wong, Co-founder of Monday Girl. “As a female-founded business, we are driven to empower female entrepreneurs to achieve success. We are so excited to be able to provide the resources to help promote successful businesses for women-owned restaurants in Canada. As Toronto natives, this partnership with DoorDash Canada is very near and dear to our hearts!”

From now until April 15th, women-owned restaurants can apply for the Made by Women Grant program by visiting the Monday Girl website. New and existing DoorDash Canada partners are invited to apply. Restaurants be owned by women in order to participate. Other restrictions may apply.