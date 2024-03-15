Toronto-Based Blacklyte Announced Partnership With Raptors Uprising Gaming Club

The Canadian-founded entertainment company Blacklyte has announced its partnership with Raptors Uprising Gaming Club.

Blacklyte is best known for developing and producing lifestyle and gaming furnishing, including the Athena gaming chair. In the newly announced partnership agreement, Blacklyte will become the official partner, outfitting the team with “their immersive gaming and lifestyle products,” according to a press release.

Additionally, Blacklyte and Raptors Uprising will be developing social media campaigns and initiatives to “engage fans” across both brands. In the works, fans can look forward to exciting giveaways and “exclusive opportunities.” As of the time of writing, eager fans can go to the official Raptors Uprising GC account on X (formally Twitter) to enter to win a Blacklyte gaming chair.

Another giveaway to win a Blacklyte gaming chair 🔥 See you at the NPH Showcase D1 Championship this weekend! To enter:

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Raptors Uprising,” says Alex Liu, founder and CEO of Blacklyte. “This partnership epitomizes our dedication to the esports and gaming community. We eagerly anticipate bringing comfort, style, and cutting-edge design to the team’s fans, enriching their entertainment journey.”’

Raptors Uprising Gaming Club is the official NBA 2K League team of the Toronto Raptors. The team is based in Toronto and is sponsored by the Toronto Raptors, operating in the Bell Gaming Centre. The team opened the doors to the new compound within the heart of the city in 2022. The Bell Gaming Centre is powered by Bell’s pure fibre internet service.