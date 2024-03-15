Caviar’s 18-Karat Gold Apple Vision Pro to Launch in 2025

Caviar, renowned for crafting extravagant versions of popular tech devices, has announced it will launch its custom 18-karat gold-plated Apple Vision Pro next year (via MacRumors).

Crafted with Connolly leather for the headband and featuring a gold visor cover attachment inspired by iconic fashion pieces like “Tom Ford flip-up glasses and Gucci ski masks,” the Apple Vision Pro CVR Edition be limited to only 24 pieces.

Renowned for its unmatched quality, Connolly leather has been favoured by prestigious establishments like the British Royal Court and Rolls-Royce.

Addressing concerns about privacy, Caviar assures potential buyers that their design allows for discretion: “Judging by the public’s reaction, not everyone appreciates having their eyes displayed on the external screen. With Caviar’s version, you can preserve your privacy if you wish.”

The product was previously expected to launch in the fall of 2024 but now, it has been rescheduled for an early 2025 release at an approximate price of US $39,900.

But that’s not all. Caviar is continuing its tradition of luxury customization with the introduction of a custom iPhone 15 Pro, tailored to match the aesthetic of the Vision Pro.

Priced at a seemingly modest $8,060, this device is now open for pre-orders on the Caviar website, offering a taste of luxury within reach.

You can visit the Caviar website for more photos belowand share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.