Cavair Introduces Apple Vision Pro CVR Edition

Caviar, the renowned jewellery brand known for customizing Apple products with luxury materials, has just presented the Apple Vision Pro CVR Edition.

Influenced by iconic fashion pieces such as Tom Ford’s flip-up glasses and Gucci ski masks, the Apple Vision Pro CVR Edition sets new standards not only in terms of technological advancement but also as a pinnacle of fashion.

Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, the headband of Apple’s upcoming spatial computer is made from the legendary Connolly leather. Soft and durable, it offers unparalleled comfort to its owner.

Renowned for its unmatched quality, Connolly leather has been favored by prestigious establishments like the British Royal Court and Rolls-Royce.

Elevating luxury to unprecedented levels, the Apple Vision Pro CVR Edition boasts an exquisite touch of opulence with its 18-karat gold embellishments, which epitomize durability and elegance.

The estimated launch time for Caviar’s Apple Vision Pro is fall of 2024. It will be limited to only 24 pieces and will be offered up for grabs for an approximate price of US $39,900.

Check out some more photos below and share your thoughts with us in the comments section: